2022 St. Agnes Catholic School Penny Carnival set for Sunday

The St. Agnes Penny Carnival is a community tradition that began 59 years ago. It is back again this Sunday, March 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the St Agnes School Gym.

Admission to the event is free. There will be great games like bingo and cake walk, along with cotton candy, a raffle and an amazing Mexican food dinner featuring enchiladas, tacos, rice, pork chili as well as hot dogs, nachos and brownies.

All are welcome to eat there or take your food to go. All proceeds will go towards the operating costs at St. Agnes Catholic School. All games require tickets to be played and game ticket prices are 10 tickets for $1 or 110 tickets for $10. It is a full day of family fun and great food.

Raffle prizes include $1,000 cash, A Black Hills Family Adventure Ticket Pack, 2 1/2 processed beef, Nintendo Switch Bundle and a family portrait session. Raffle tickets are available from any St. Agnes School student and will be on sale until 3 p.m. the day of the carnival.

If you have any questions about this event, please call Mandi Adams at 308-631-6667, or contact Julie Brown, head administrator at St. Agnes Catholic School, at jbrown@st-agnes-school.com.

This is a wonderful community tradition. Everyone is invited to Scottsbluff to take in a day of great family fun and to support St Agnes Catholic School.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form