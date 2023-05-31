Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Legacy of the Plains Museum received a $50,000 donation from 21st Century Equipment, a leading provider of agricultural equipment and solutions, to be used toward phase two of the museum’s capital campaign.

The capital campaign consists of a series of projects designed to enhance the museum’s various attractions and sites, Legacy of the Plains director Dave Wolf said in a press release. These efforts will help preserve the rich stories of human and agricultural history in the North Platte Valley and the High Plains regions, while enhancing the educational resources available to visitors from around the world.

“The Legacy of the Plains Museum is truly a gem within our community,” CEO of 21st Century Equipment Owen Palm said. “Not only does it help preserve our rich cultural and agricultural heritage, but it is a great draw for tourism, which is also vital to the economy of the Scottsbluff/Gering community. We are proud to be a small part of the planned expansion.”

Phase one of the capital campaign included the merger North Platte Valley Museum and the Farm and Ranch Museum to form a 100-acre range of museum buildings, farmland and pastures. Phase one also included additions to the main building and to the exhibit design. The main focus of phase two will be on the development of outside areas of the museum to enhance the experiences of visitors.

“21st Century Equipment has been a leader in the agriculture industry for a long time, and we are very grateful for their contribution to our capital campaign," Wolf said. "Agriculture is a major component of our area’s history, and their contribution will help us preserve and exhibit our history for generations to come. This contribution will help us protect equipment, enhance our education programs, and provide a better experience for our visitors.

The project has already broke ground with a children’s pedal tractor barn constructed and the Warner Cabin scheduled to be moved in the near future. The museum is also working on constructing its large equipment building, which will be followed by the playground.

The Legacy of the Plains general operating budget relies solely on private contributions. The museum does not receive any funding from the federal, state or local governments, except in the forms of grants.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.