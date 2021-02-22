25-year Nebraska school admin make his case

In 2001, Hilyard began 10 years as principal of Cozad Middle School in Cozad. In 2011, Hilyard began his tenure as superintendent of Holdrege Public Schools in Holdrege.

Hilyard has a specialist degree in education administration from Wayne State College, a bachelor’s of science in middle school education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and a master’s of science degree in education administration also from UNK.

“Probably the most difficult thing with this for me was updating my resume,” Hilyard said.

Hilyard mentioned the social-economic disparity among SBPS students, which is exemplified in the district’s proportion of students who utilize free and reduced lunch.

He also referenced the programs offered in Scottsbluff schools.

“With your career academies, you’re able to plug your students into jobs that have always been there,” he said.

Hilyard also discussed dealing with contentious issues.

He said that, before he arrived at HPS, the community failed a bond issue by over two-thirds majority. To convince the community to vote for it, Hilyard said he went to the community “on their own turf.”