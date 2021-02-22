25-year Nebraska school admin makes his case

Todd Hilyard is looking to move up in the Nebraska school scene.
Hilyard, the current Holdrege Public Schools superintendent, pitched himself as the next leader for Scottsbluff Public Schools.
Hilyard has local ties, having grown up in Mitchell. He is the first of four candidates interviewing with the Board of Education this week. Each candidate, all with deep ties to the eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska region, is looking to succeed Rick Myles, who led the district for 11 years and announced his retirement earlier this year.
During Monday’s interview, Hilyard said he is a communicator who prioritizes meeting with community members.
“People need to be heard,” Hilyard said.
He brings 26 years of experience in Nebraska school systems, most of which were in small districts in the central part of the state.
Hilyard began his educational career in 1994 at Aurora Middle School. In Aurora, a small town east of Grand Island, Hilyard taught physical science and geology for six years. At the turn of the millennium, Hilyard took a job at Centennial Public Schools, between Grand Island and Lincoln, as an assistant principal and curriculum director.
After six years at CPS, Hilyard went back to middle school.
In 2001, Hilyard began 10 years as principal of Cozad Middle School in Cozad. In 2011, Hilyard began his tenure as superintendent of Holdrege Public Schools in Holdrege.
Hilyard has a specialist degree in education administration from Wayne State College, a bachelor’s of science in middle school education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and a master’s of science degree in education administration also from UNK.
“Probably the most difficult thing with this for me was updating my resume,” Hilyard said.
Hilyard mentioned the social-economic disparity among SBPS students, which is exemplified in the district’s proportion of students who utilize free and reduced lunch.
He also referenced the programs offered in Scottsbluff schools.
“With your career academies, you’re able to plug your students into jobs that have always been there,” he said.
Hilyard also discussed dealing with contentious issues.
He said that, before he arrived at HPS, the community failed a bond issue by over two-thirds majority. To convince the community to vote for it, Hilyard said he went to the community “on their own turf.”
He told the board that being involved in the community would be a priority of his. He said that he’s a long-time Rotary club member in his community.
He also discussed his method of holding his building administrators accountable.
Beyond evaluation tools typical in all districts, Hilyard said that holding his building principals accountable meant earning their respect and keeping everyone on the same page.
“We all need to realize that we are all in it for the same cause and that’s the students,” he said.
Hilyard also said that SBPS could improve its relations with Gering Public Schools. He didn’t provide any specific examples but said that an improved and cooperative relationship between both schools would make both districts better.
“I understand that makes the hair stand up on some people’s back,” he said.
On Tuesday, the school board will interview former Scottsbluff High School assistant principal and current ESU-13 administrator Andrew Dick. His interview, like all the interviews, will be held in the SHS board room at 5 p.m.