3 SHS seniors end high school musical careers with honors

Scottsbluff High School students involved in the musical production of “Big Fish” were recognized by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy with Nebraska High School Theater awards.

The Bearcats’ production of “Big Fish” was recognized for outstanding ensemble. The award recognizes all of the performers and how well the actors worked together to tell the story.

“That’s something we work on really hard to get right,” Director Brad Ronne said. “I tell students you can find good leads in most shows, but the shows that are great are when a person comes on stage and sings in a chorus and goes off stage and they tell a great story as well. The whole thing is lifted up.”

Students were also recognized individually, with three seniors receiving individual recognition. Keara Sell was awarded Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for her role The Witch in “Big Fish.” Jazlyn Adams was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Design for her makeup design. John Mentgen received the Senior of the Year Award. He played Will in “Big Fish.”

Ronne shared the news with his students on Thursday, May 12.

“I had received a message from Mr. Ronne asking if I could stop by because he had some news,” Sell said. “I was kind of confused by because I had no idea what it was.”

After learning she was awarded an outstanding performance for The Witch, she was shocked.

“I just didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “I never assumed I would have won the award for that.”

Mentgen said he was also shocked with the news.

“My mom talked about applying for some award and I was like, ‘Yeah, no. I’m not going to get that,’” Mentgen said. “I thought the list was going to come out and there was not going to be anybody, but then not only me, but also Keara getting her outstanding role and Jazlyn getting her makeup one and our cast getting an outstanding ensemble — It was just a pleasant and welcomed surprise.”

Adams received recognition for her makeup work in “Big Fish,” repeating as the winner of the category.

“I started doing makeup in 2017, experimenting in my basement and I decided that I liked it,” she said. “I won the awards my sophomore year, junior year and this year.”

Ronne said he has not seen repeat winner in any of these awards.

“It’s pretty cool to see her win that three times in a row,” he said.

Having won the award three times gave Adams a boost of confidence as her makeup skills are self-taught. She also was happy for her friends’ successes.

As Ronne works alongside the students to produce the spring musical, he knows first-hand the dedication they have to create a quality show.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Ronne said. “It’s nice to get some recognition. I’ve never been in to trophies and awards too much and yet, it’s still nice to be recognized. It’s exciting for them and I love to see them get that recognition.”

Throughout their involvement in theater, Ronne said he hopes the students gained confidence by receiving recognition for their hard work and realize what they accomplished together.

Reflecting on his experience in Big Fish, Mentgen said the storyline fit well with where he is in life, currently.

“It was, for me, a very fitting senior musical,” he said. “The whole story was about moving on, especially with my character, to a new chapter in his life and I’m moving on to a new chapter in mine. All of that change that Will experienced helped me process the change I was experiencing. I think if we didn’t do ‘Big Fish,’ I wouldn’t be handling my life as good as I am now.”

Mentgen said learning the news days before his last day of school was icing on the cake on a wonderful senior year.

The awards wrapped up the seniors musical theater journeys they said were a joy to be a part of because they spent time with their friends building memories.

“It felt amazing just to know that my hard work has paid off and that people recognized that,” Sell said. “I enjoyed getting to spend time with my friends almost every night and how close I got with some of the underclassmen. It’s just a really great time to bond and learn more about each other.”

The ensemble of “Big Fish” is invited to be honored at the ninth annual Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase on Sunday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

Sell plans to attend the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Mentgen will attend the University of Nebraska – Omaha and Adams is moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to attend makeup school.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.