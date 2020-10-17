38th Old West Weekend marches on

Saturday’s Old West Weekend was unique among the previous 37 iterations of the marching band competition.

There was no march down Broadway. No trumpets echoing the Scottsbluff High School fight song off the downtown buildings. There wasn’t even a Scottsbluff High School band. According to Band Director Frank Ibero, about 20% of the band was placed under quarantine the day before they were set to perform.

But, despite it all, the 30th Old West Weekend happened.

“Isn’t it great to hear live music?” the announcer at Bearcats Stadium asked just before the day kicked off.

Instead of marching down Broadway, five bands took to the Bearcat Stadium’s track to march for the judges. Bluff Middle School, Hershey High School, Gering Junior High School, Gering High School and Ogallala High School competed for judge’s comments instead of rankings. The event lasted from 9:45 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m. when the Ogallala troop left the field.

Each band and all its fans would leave the stadium and, an hour or so later, bands and fans from another school flooded the stadium.