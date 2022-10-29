A culture worth preserving: Legacy of the Plains hosts Japan Outreach Initiative Coordinator

The Legacy of the Plains Museum gave the community a chance to learn about Japan and Japanese culture on Saturday morning.

The event was a partnership with Japan Outreach Initiative (JOI) Coordinator Mariko Nagai, who works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Diane Mercer, the accessions lead for the Japanese Hall and History Project and a member of the Legacy of the Plains Museum board of directors, said that Japan has been an economic and cultural partner to Nebraska for hundreds of years.

“There were a lot of Japanese in the area at one time,” said Mercer. “The first generation, called issei, came here in the 1800s and 1900s.”

Many of those Japanese immigrants started out as railroad construction workers, which led them inland from the ports at which they had entered the United States. When work on the railroad was completed, large groups became involved in the sugar beet industry.

Mercer said that it was exciting to host Nagai at the Legacy of the Plains Museum for many reasons, an important one being the significance of Japanese heritage in the area.

“We wanted her to come not only because we really like her, but because of the Japanese Hall and History Project,” said Mercer. “This is part of our history, Japan and the relationship that Japan has maintained with the immigrants as they came over.”

Nagai’s interest in visiting and working in the United States goes back to her high school days. Her hometown, Fukuoka, is a sister city to Oakland, California, which she had an opportunity to visit through an exchange program.

“I became interested in international exchange programs and learning English,” said Nagai. “Then I studied abroad in Tennessee for nine months when I was a university student.”

A few years later, Nagai discovered the Japan Outreach Initiative. As a coordinator for the program, she is dedicated to building stronger bonds between the United States and Japan. This includes facilitating institutional and business partnerships, working with educators as a guest speaker, and supporting community cultural events.

One of the activities Nagai introduced to attendees was a traditional dance set to a folk song from the Fukuoka Prefecture where she was born called Tankō Bushi.

“Its origin is from the mine workers in my hometown area,” explained Nagai.

That origin is reflected in the motions of the dance, which resemble digging and carrying things.

Other activities on the agenda included Japanese calligraphy and making onigiri, which are Japanese rice balls.

Mercer said that continuing to preserve and educate people about Japanese heritage in our area is very important as time goes on and new generations lose knowledge about their ancestors.

“I’m third generation, or sansei, and we didn’t get to learn a lot about Japanese culture,” she said. “We don’t know much about our history, and we’re very interested in it, and so are other people.”

The Japanese Hall is set to reopen in its new location at The Legacy of the Plains Museum in the near future, giving everyone a chance to learn about the history of Japanese immigrants in our area.

Nagai said that her services as a JOI coordinator are available to schools and community organizations across the state of Nebraska. Anyone interested in hosting a Japan outreach event can contact her at mnagai3@unl.edu for more information.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Japanese Hall Project can also email japanesehall@legacyoftheplains.org for more information.