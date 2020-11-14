A dozen people apply for Gering Schools superintendent position

A dozen people applied for the Gering Public Schools superintendent job, board president BJ Peters said.
The list includes candidates from out-of-state and the immediate area, giving the school board a wide range of choices before their self-imposed December deadline.
“We were hoping 10 to 15 (candidates), so we’re right in that neighborhood,” Peters told the Star-Herald. “I feel like we should be able to find some good quality candidates out of that pool.”
Peters said there were “a number of people from this immediate area that applied,” but could not specify if administrators were from neighboring districts.
Whether from in-state or out, the next superintendent will inherit a district school board members say is on the rise.
“If it ain’t broke, we don’t need to fix it,” Peters said. “There’s always things to improve, but I think we’ve got a pretty solid school district.”
The next superintendent will also inherit a district battling the local spread of a global pandemic. As of Nov. 13, Gering Public Schools had 55 active cases of COVID-19, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The application deadline was Nov. 8. Before that date, the Star-Herald previously reported that six candidates had applied for the position. During that time, the Nebraska Association of School Boards — who GPS hired to conduct the superintendent search — held several stakeholder meetings with groups in the community.
Teachers, students and other community members had an opportunity to express their concerns and confidence regarding the district. Peters said that many of those statements echoed the sentiments of the board.
“We want somebody that’s a good communicator, especially in light of the current pandemic. Our patrons, our parents, our staff want updated information on a timely basis, which I don’t blame them,” Peters said.
Brent Holliday, another board member, said he’d be looking at how active the candidates were in their communities and their schools.
“One thing about Gary (Cooper) is that he’s in the schools all the time,” Holliday said. "He just doesn’t sit in the central office.”
Cooper is the interim superintendent the board has consistently lauded for his brief tenure.
Holliday said he wanted someone who was strong in curriculum and could operate the district’s finances effectively.
“We just want to get this right,” Holliday said. “Ten years from now things are going to be completely different. We just want to find a person that’s going to be here for a while.”
