A dozen people apply for Gering Schools superintendent position

A dozen people applied for the Gering Public Schools superintendent job, board president BJ Peters said.

The list includes candidates from out-of-state and the immediate area, giving the school board a wide range of choices before their self-imposed December deadline.

“We were hoping 10 to 15 (candidates), so we’re right in that neighborhood,” Peters told the Star-Herald. “I feel like we should be able to find some good quality candidates out of that pool.”

Peters said there were “a number of people from this immediate area that applied,” but could not specify if administrators were from neighboring districts.

Whether from in-state or out, the next superintendent will inherit a district school board members say is on the rise.

“If it ain’t broke, we don’t need to fix it,” Peters said. “There’s always things to improve, but I think we’ve got a pretty solid school district.”

The next superintendent will also inherit a district battling the local spread of a global pandemic. As of Nov. 13, Gering Public Schools had 55 active cases of COVID-19, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.