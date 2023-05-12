In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Star-Herald is featuring teacher profiles. Today’s profile is in partnership with Gering Public Schools.

As a Gering native, Vanessa Woolsey always knew that she wanted to come back to the town that raised her and continue its legacy of music education.

Woolsey, the music teacher at Northfield Elementary School, graduated from Gering High School as a member of the Class of 2014. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned her bachelor's in music education. She taught pre-k through 12th grade vocal and instrumental music at Sioux County Schools in Harrison for three years before making a return to her hometown at the start of the current school year.

“I really toyed with whether or not I would leave my job and start a new adventure by coming home,” she said. “But this was something I’ve always wanted since I left for college, to come back home and teach in Gering. It’s an awesome school district with great people, and we have a wonderful reputation for music in our community. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Woolsey’s return led to an even better experience than she’d hoped. She said that returning to Gering as a teacher has led to relationships with her old teachers, now her peers, that are truly unique and supportive.

“There are teachers I had in high school that I’m now coworkers with, which is different but really cool … They can talk to me on a completely different level than I think they could with anybody else because they know me,” she said.

Being a Gering native has also helped Woolsey form close relationships with her students, many coming from families that she knows well.

“It’s funny because I have a lot of kids whose parents I went to high school with,” Woolsey said. “Once it clicks I can see things like, ‘Her little dimples on her chin are the same as her dad’s.’ I build really good connections with them because I can say, ‘Hey, I know your mom' and they get so excited. It’s a wonderful experience to have."

Woolsey said she knew early on that she wanted to specialize in music education due to her upbringing and the influence of a particularly impactful teacher.

“My mom made sure that I was always involved in music. I was the kid that was always running around the house and singing and making up songs,” she said. “Then in my freshman year, we had an assignment thanking a teacher for their impact on our lives. I knew from that moment on that I was going to be a music educator, because Randy Raines, my high school band teacher, had such a huge impact on my life.”

Woolsey wrote her letter to Raines, thanking him for the impact that he had on her and many others. She said he showed her that music has a way of connecting people that nothing else can imitate, which guided her to where she needed to be.

Other special aspects of music have made themselves apparent to Woolsey over the years, including its ability to help students turn around a bad day. She said that Gering’s elementary schools allow their students to attend music class every day, which can help them overcome stress.

“It’s almost like a reset for them,” she said. “They can have just a second to breathe and do something fun that engages them musically or mentally. It’s so unique and so hard to describe.”

Woolsey and her peers at Northfield have seen that power of music firsthand. She described a day in which a class of second graders began singing on their own to recover after a tiring testing session.

“They sang all the Christmas songs that they sang at their Christmas concert,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to have those experiences with the kids, and for them to know that I will be there for them and they can always find me and I’ll help as best as I can.”