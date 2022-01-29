A number of Panhandle graduation rates see slight dip in COVID years

Gering community engagement director Jennifer Sibal agreed that attendance is a huge part in making sure students can graduate on time.

“We know in person learning is the strongest — you’re developing relationships; you’re experiencing and learning what some of the unique needs are that may be there for students from the entire student perspective, not just an academic perspective. Are there other things that are barriers to just having a good strong learning experience that day?” she said. “…So, being in person, having students in school more consistently this year, I think is also going to be a big part of this.”

Gering has also been addressing learning loss through after school and weekend tutoring, as well as new intervention programs targeting the students “with the greatest need to have those graduation requirements, so meeting them where they’re at, and getting them to that point,” Regan said.

MOVING FORWARD

Both Gering and Scottsbluff districts are optimistic about this year’s rates, but they acknowledge they, along with all school districts across the country, still have a lot to do to close that learning loss gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.