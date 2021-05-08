Accomplished harpist to perform Sunday at First United Methodist

A harpist will provide music for Mother’s Day at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff.

Kathryn Harms performs regularly throughout Colorado and New Mexico with recent highlights including performances with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, New Mexico Philharmonic and Opera Southwest. She will play a variety of classical sections for all the special music in the service and will accompany the hymns.

The service begins at 9:30 a.m., with the Prelude beginning at 9:20 a.m. Masking is encouraged. The service is followed by a cinnamon roll brunch to honor and remember our mothers. A goodwill offering will be collected to support FUMC’s music ministry. The service may also be viewed live streaming through FUMC’s website and Facebook page.