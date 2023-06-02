ALLIANCE — Join library staff at the Alliance Public Library for “All Together Now” summer reading. Registration continues throughout the program with events for all ages and reading goals for preschool through 12th grade.

Carnegie Arts Center will share a flag craft June 5-6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for grades K-12. There is a limit of 15 people, so sign up at the circulation desk as soon as possible. Participants need to attend both sessions to complete the project. All supplies are provided for these creative events.

LEGO Club for grades K-12 will meet on Tuesday, June 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. Keep Alliance Beautiful will share “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Together” on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for grades K-12.

Leta Voigt (MA, LIMHP) of Fair Winds Counseling will share “Mental Health Together” on Thursday, June 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. This event includes a stress bottle craft, with all supplies provided. Families are encouraged to attend together, and all ages are welcome.

Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 is sharing “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio with discussion to be determined by the group. Interested children can sign up at the circulation desk. Copies are available for checkout through a book kit from the Nebraska Library Commission, so there’s no charge.

All of these events are in the Community Room. For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.