After a tumultuous beginning, diversity club brings awareness

On Wednesdays, Marqui Keim facilitates a group of students with a passion for change. Suggestions, ideas and a palpable sense of purpose ricochet around her classroom.
“I basically just have to pose questions,” Keim told the Star-Herald in a recent interview.
Keim is the sponsor of Bearcats 4 Diversity, a student club seeking to educate and advocate for underrepresented groups in the school. Specifically, the club gathers students of color, LGBTQ students, and students with disabilities.
Some students in the club are Asian or black or Hispanic or LGBTQ. Other students are white. Keim said they all share something in common.
“They have experienced things or heard of things within the school that they feel uncomfortable with,” Keim said. “Experiences that they’ve had that are maybe more negative have impacted their need for change.”
Overall, the club emanates a sense of passion but also a sense of routine. Getting to this point was anything but routine.
SPEAKING OUT
The club traces its origins back to May 25, 2020.
As the country grappled with a contentious election and worsening pandemic, a Minneapolis Police officer killed George Floyd. Video of the killing quickly skipped around the county. It depicted a white police officer with a history of brutality suffocating a black man suspected of writing a bad check.
Racial tensions erupted in months of protests, uprisings, and riots. As images of violent police officers coupled with burning cop cars flooded the internet and media, Scottsbluff High School students took notice. Many took to the streets clad in masks and with home-made signs later in May. Shouts of “Black Lives Matter!” echoed across downtown Scottsbluff and into pages and airways of local media.
Josiah Gonzales read those news stories. He also read people’s comments on Facebook. He said he saw racist and vitriolic responses. That bothered him.
“Those are parents and grandparents that are commenting that, and their children are in the Scottsbluff school system,” he said.
Gonzales knows the school district well. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2019 before enrolling at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Street demonstrations in Lincoln, protests back home, and racist reactions to news coverage inspired Gonzales. He and another student, Josie Amoo, decided to speak out.
At the June 2020 Board of Education meeting, Amoo and Gonzales told the school board that district leaders needed to do more when confronting discrimination. When the public comment ended, then-Board President Bob Kinsey sought to move into the next agenda item.
It’s not typical for board members to respond to public comment. In normal meetings, comments are made, the board thanks the commenter and the meeting continues. But the June meeting wasn’t going to be normal.
Instead, Lori Browning interrupted Kinsey. She thanked the students for having the courage to confront the school board. Shortly after, the district publicly declared a recommitment to equitable treatment in its buildings.
“We, as a Scottsbluff Public Schools community, have a unique opportunity to hear all voices as we develop practices and policies reflective of our diverse communities; and we resolutely commit to consistently and genuinely embed racially diverse perspectives into all of our decision-making and our actions,” the declaration said.
For Gonzales, the event proved formative.
“It definitely changed me,” Gonzales said, referring not just to his decision to speak out but to the entirety of events since June.
During his time at SBPS, Gonzales said he didn’t realize that the differential treatment he received as a person of color wasn’t normal.
“That’s what changed for me,” he said. “Just realizing that most of the things I went through growing up weren’t OK.”
The whole process has pushed Gonzales to be more aware. Gonzales, a marketing and public relations major, said he wants to take what he’s learned to educate others. He also had a message for other students who might be in a similar space as he was.
“What you’re going through, things that I would go through, aren’t OK” he said.
Gonzales is continuing his education in Lincoln. For the rest of the Scottsbluff Public Schools community, issues of race remained the center of mind for the entire fall semester.
THE BOARD AND THE BOMB
After the district declaration, Scottsbluff High School Principal Justin Shaddick told the Star-Herald that something needed to change.
“The policy and procedures are there, but are the conversations taking place? Are we having the awareness that we should have?” Shaddick told the Star-Herald back in July 2020. “Obviously not, if those two students spoke.”
He said he didn’t believe the school culture was racist. However, he did acknowledge racism exists at his school.
“It’s not something that we hear on a regular basis, but I think there’s validity in what (Amoo and Gonzales) said,” Shaddick said.
In September 2020, Shaddick was part of a team of administrators looking to build a space for those conversations.
The plan was simple. They wanted to create two clubs — one at the high school and one at the middle school. There, students could talk about issues surrounding diversity where administrators could listen. The only hurdle was $2,800 in funding to pay two teachers to sponsor the clubs. For that, they needed the school board’s blessing.
Shaddick and Executive Director of Student Services Wendy Kemling-Horner presented the request in September.
“(The clubs) are not about advocating for certain positions,” Kemling-Horner told the school board in September. “It’s more about listening to each other.”
But some members of the school board were skeptical.
Board Member Paul Snyder asked Shaddick to explain the history of the club. Shaddick said a defunct Spanish-language club and German-language club served in a similar role.
“How have we suffered from not having it?” Snyder asked.
Shaddick said that, without the club, his ability to hear the student’s voices were limited. He added that the club provided a safe place for students to have an open discussion. This benefits the administration because it allows them to hear concerns from more students, Shaddick said.
“Why do we need a club? Why do we need special people put on the payroll to have our students be actively involved?” Snyder asked. “Why aren’t they actively involved without these clubs and without this (funding and sponsor position)? This makes no sense to me.”
Snyder wasn’t alone in his skepticism.
“Paul’s (Snyder) questions and your answers have made me wonder — you keep saying ‘those students.’ Who are ‘those students’ that are somehow being left out? How do we know we even have them?” Kinsey asked.
Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to table the issue under the assumption that the administrators would prepare a more robust presentation about the club.
A few weeks later, the administrators assembled in force.
Starting with the district’s superintendent, administrator after administrator layered evidence and anecdote about why this club was needed. Some referenced the school’s diverse population, others talked about students who’d confided experiences with racism to them.
By the end of the meeting, the tide had turned and the school board would take up the issue again at its next meeting.
The October meeting was a regular meeting for the board, meaning that items other than the club were up for votes. One agenda item included recognizing a student for high achievement and volunteer service. That student was also a person of color.
Instead, the student, who asked the Star-Herald not to identify them, was attacked with an onslaught of racist slurs stemming from a caller who attended the meeting via Zoom. The call ended and the student rejoined the meeting via phone. But the impression left on the board was clear.
“If anyone had any question at all about whether or not (the diversity club) was important, I think (the racist slurs) is the exact reason it’s important,” Browning said before voting to approve the organization.
The event triggered a police investigation. However, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said the investigation remains open.
“It’s very slow,” he told the Star-Herald on Friday. “There have been several subpoenas served, there have been search warrants served, but we’re very slow in receiving that information.”
CLUB LOOKS ON
Now, Scottsbluff High School’s Bearcats 4 Diversity club looks to its future.
Over the next few semesters, Keim said she wants to release more responsibility to the students. She said they’re also looking to get involved in national organizations. Until then, they’re planning on raising awareness during Women’s History Month and Autism Awareness Month.
“For the rest of the year, at least, we are hoping to just celebrate these months and find ways to educate,” Keim said. “Next year, I’m hoping that we can come up with a big action project to do that can really have a big impact and educate and influence more students.”