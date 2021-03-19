After a tumultuous beginning, diversity club brings awareness

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to table the issue under the assumption that the administrators would prepare a more robust presentation about the club.

A few weeks later, the administrators assembled in force.

Starting with the district’s superintendent, administrator after administrator layered evidence and anecdote about why this club was needed. Some referenced the school’s diverse population, others talked about students who’d confided experiences with racism to them.

By the end of the meeting, the tide had turned and the school board would take up the issue again at its next meeting.

The October meeting was a regular meeting for the board, meaning that items other than the club were up for votes. One agenda item included recognizing a student for high achievement and volunteer service. That student was also a person of color.

Instead, the student, who asked the Star-Herald not to identify them, was attacked with an onslaught of racist slurs stemming from a caller who attended the meeting via Zoom. The call ended and the student rejoined the meeting via phone. But the impression left on the board was clear.