After School Art Program, Ed Wards Class Project Student Art exhibit opens; Duck Stamp winners to be revealed

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, North Platte Valley Artist Guild, Panhandle Shrine Club and Platte Valley Companies, is pleased to present an exciting collection of original art from After School Art Program students, Ed Wards Project Class and the Duck Stamp Program.

The After School Art Program is a student art exhibit featuring original artwork of students currently enrolled in the After School Art Program. The exhibit is a great way for young artists to learn to select their art and begin showing and selling their art professionally. It is also a chance for students to discover and meet other artists.

WNAC also will have the Ed Wards Project Class showcase their artwork alongside the After School Art Program Exhibit. This class is for students in grades 7 – 12 and meets every Wednesday. This marks the second year that we have been able to offer this new program. The inspiration for this opportunity came from Charlotte Edwards. She was a fabulous professional Nebraska wildlife artist. Sharing her art with others was a pleasure for her, and her family allows the WNAC to provide an opportunity for teen students to practice the wonderful world of the arts.