After School Art Program, Ed Wards Class Project Student Art exhibit opens; Duck Stamp winners to be revealed

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, North Platte Valley Artist Guild, Panhandle Shrine Club and Platte Valley Companies, is pleased to present an exciting collection of original art from After School Art Program students, Ed Wards Project Class and the Duck Stamp Program.
The After School Art Program is a student art exhibit featuring original artwork of students currently enrolled in the After School Art Program. The exhibit is a great way for young artists to learn to select their art and begin showing and selling their art professionally. It is also a chance for students to discover and meet other artists.
WNAC also will have the Ed Wards Project Class showcase their artwork alongside the After School Art Program Exhibit. This class is for students in grades 7 – 12 and meets every Wednesday. This marks the second year that we have been able to offer this new program. The inspiration for this opportunity came from Charlotte Edwards. She was a fabulous professional Nebraska wildlife artist. Sharing her art with others was a pleasure for her, and her family allows the WNAC to provide an opportunity for teen students to practice the wonderful world of the arts.
The Duck Stamp Program winners will also be revealed. There were 291 entries and most of the entries came from the Panhandle area. Unfortunately, entries were down due to COVID-19 affecting the schools. The entries included students from Mitchell Art Club, Leyton Public School, Bayard Elementary School, Sioux County Schools, West Nebraska Arts Center, World of Arts & Music, Gering Junior High, Community Christian School, Harrison Elementary, Hay Springs Elementary School, Gordon Elementary, GRMS & Pink Elementary Sioux Co. We would like to thank the schools that did participate in this annual project!
The 6th Annual After School Art Program Student Art Exhibit, Ed Wards Project Class Showcase and the Duck Stamp Program winners display in the Bronson Gallery at the West Nebraska Arts Center will have a reception to coincide with the Visionaries reception. It will be free and open to everyone, on Sunday, April 11, from 2-4 p.m. All exhibits will be available until April 25.