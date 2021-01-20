After two semesters of COVID-19, WNCC modifies some protocols

To curb this problem, Vesper said that WNCC connected with Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska) to help provide testing to students, faculty,and staff of the college.

“After the winter break, we finally finalized a process in which they opened up more availability of testing for staff, students and faculty of WNCC, on specific dates, which they don’t normally test. And so I think that’s something very important for us,” he said.

Vesper also gave the Board of Governors an update about vaccines. He said that he was in contact with the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department as well as the Panhandle Public Health Department about getting vaccinations to the college.

The education sector is a part of the early phase eligible for vaccination. However, he said it’s looking like it will be a couple of months before vaccines are available for the college due to the high demand.

“However, any of our staff or faculty who fit into any other categories (can register). Right now, they’re taking registrations for those who are 65 and older, those who have medical conditions that will make them more vulnerable to the virus, they are more than welcome to register ahead of time to get their vaccine within that group,” he said.

