After two semesters of COVID-19, WNCC modifies some protocols

Western Nebraska Community College started the spring semester with one confirmed COVID-19 case.
Josh Vesper, environmental health and safety coordinator, said the dashboard erroneously reported that 11 students were confirmed cases. Vesper said those cases hungover from last semester and the college was trying to independently verify if they were recovered.
Vesper gave this clarification during a presentation at the Board of Governors meeting and said that communication was one area WNCC was working to refine as it faced another semester amid a global pandemic.
In all, WNCC had 105 confirmed cases during its previous semesters, much of which were students. The college also decided to close its campus early, moving most instruction online after Thanksgiving break.
But this semester, the college reopened its building with the goal of tweaking some of its COVID-19 protocols.
“The majority of the protocols that we utilized for COVID-19, in the 2020 fall semester, were working to a satisfactory level, such as the universal face-covering policy,” Vesper said. “We did find a couple of areas that we thought that we could make some improvements on. Some of those areas are in our communications plan.”
Vesper said that, after analyzing the college’s COVID-19 response, communications and access to COVID-19 testing, were among the few changes he wanted to make.
To curb this problem, Vesper said that WNCC connected with Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska) to help provide testing to students, faculty,and staff of the college.
“After the winter break, we finally finalized a process in which they opened up more availability of testing for staff, students and faculty of WNCC, on specific dates, which they don’t normally test. And so I think that’s something very important for us,” he said.
Vesper also gave the Board of Governors an update about vaccines. He said that he was in contact with the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department as well as the Panhandle Public Health Department about getting vaccinations to the college.
The education sector is a part of the early phase eligible for vaccination. However, he said it’s looking like it will be a couple of months before vaccines are available for the college due to the high demand.
“However, any of our staff or faculty who fit into any other categories (can register). Right now, they’re taking registrations for those who are 65 and older, those who have medical conditions that will make them more vulnerable to the virus, they are more than welcome to register ahead of time to get their vaccine within that group,” he said.