Over 500 historical photographs from the archives of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument were described, organized and cataloged by fifteen local volunteers on Monday, Jan. 16. Community members helped National Park Service museum curatorial staff improve the archive database of western Nebraska history.

“This dip into history was such a pleasure and I am eager to return as a volunteer,” volunteer Jean Ahrens of Scottsbluff said. “The staff at Agate were so kind to share these remarkable photos and artifacts that tell the stories of the Cook family and their friendship with Red Cloud's family.”

The event was part of the NPS “Martin Luther King Jr’s National Day of Service.”

“It’s a day focused on citizens taking an active role in improving their communities,” said lead interpretive ranger Tera Lynn Gray in a press release. “Part of that is understanding who and what is, and has been, in your local area. These historical photographs sparked many conversations about the ranchers, soldiers, and indigenous tribes who lived, worked, or traveled through this area.”

During lunch, the volunteers and park staff shared stories about the Cook family, who lived at the Agate Springs Ranch.

“As a thank you, the volunteers were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at artifacts in the archives vault which aren’t usually seen by the public,” Gray said. “That connected the photos they worked on with the other remarkable items in our collection and connected Agate’s history with their own and that of their community.”

The volunteers from Harrison, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Lyman, and as far away as Loveland, Colorado, gave 43 total hours of their time. Many said they wanted to return to continue this valuable work.

“We’re eager to welcome them back,” Gray said, saying there are many more boxes to go and a lot more community history to learn.

Check out other events and activities on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm. People interested in volunteering at the park can also check out the volunteer page of its website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or the national volunteer webpage at https://www.volunteer.gov/s/.