Aimee Wheeler values relationships as school nurse

The assistants can help students calculate their medicine doses and provide first aid during emergencies.

“Without the teamwork in school nursing, it wouldn’t be what it is at Scottsbluff schools,” she said. “We’re very lucky to have our administration and school board support. We also work well as a team to make sure every school is covered.”

While the school nurses continue to provide care for students, the pandemic has posed challenges when screening students’ symptoms.

“We have to be very critical in our assessment skills and if a student has a new cough, we follow Panhandle Public Health’s recommendations for what to do for the next step,” she said.

In collaboration with PPHD, the nurses also guide parents on how long students have to quarantine to keep all students safe.

Through her interactions with students, Wheeler hopes students are educated about their medical conditions to best care for themselves in the future. She also seeks to provide the best service to each student.

“I hope the parents know they can contact any of the health team about anything at any time,” she said. “We’re there to help students succeed and provide them with the best care possible. We treat every student who comes into our office like we would want our own kids to be treated.”