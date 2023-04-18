CHADRON – A crowd stood and gave a standing ovation as Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman announced Ron K. Patterson as the incoming president at Chadron State College Tuesday afternoon. The announcement that Patterson would serve as the college's 12th president took place in the Chadron Sate Ballroom.

Prior to the announcement, Patterson said, “I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected to serve as the president of Chadron State College. Chadron State College is a special place, and I look forward to joining the strong team of dedicated faculty and staff to continue to enhance the lives and experiences of our students, their families, and the community.

"The mission, vision, and values align well with my purpose and commitment to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community. My steadfast commitment is to the student experience, establishing connections with alumni, and community members to ensure their success, while building on the exciting future of Chadron State College.”

At the welcoming ceremony Tuesday, Patterson said he is proud and excited to be selected as the next president.

“Today is the start of a new journey that will build upon Chadron’s long history,” he said. “As we being this new journey, together as a community, let me express my sincere thanks to the search advisory committee, the search executive committee, board of trustees and all of you here today.”

Turman spoke to how initially the search began with 63 candidates, which was eventually whittled to 13, then eight, to the final four who visited campus April 5-6.

Patterson said the search committees and board of trustees represented Chadron State with great distinction, transparency and enthusiasm.

“You have been great ambassadors for Chadron State," he said.

Speaking to outgoing president Randy Rhine, Patterson noted Rhine experienced increases in enrollment, as well as new growth in the form of new buildings, and set the stage for the next exciting chapter of the school.

“I want to hear about you, your stories, what Chadron State College means to you,” Patterson said. “Chadron State College has a remarkable history of presidents that have led the college through change and growth. This legacy reflects a strong sense of community, institutional resiliency and citizens rooted with a clear sense of serving people, purpose and place.”

This extends outside the college, he added, to the High Plains region and beyond.

As president, Patterson is making it priority to continue nurturing, leading, and guiding the college into its next chapter of success.

“Collaborating with each of you and this entire community, we will strive to continue to build upon, and fulfill, the mission, vision and values of Chadron State College.”

This marks the second century of the college providing a first class, first choice experience focused on students, teaching, scholarship and service, with a complement of graduate programs aimed at meeting workforce needs, Patterson said. He said he is impressed with the Residence Life Association’s vitality in hosting more than 200 events and programs, and engagement of the school’s 50-plus student organizations.

Among those events is the recent Big Event, which he said gives students a chance to say “thank you” to the city of Chadron. He and his family look forward to participating in the event next year.

Patterson further added through cultural, art and athletic activities, students learn the value of collaboration, diversity and impactful experiences. He congratulated the more than 400 student-athletes for competing in the highest level of Division II, and is grateful to live in a community where the arts are important and impactful.

A listening tour is high on the list for Patterson, in order to engage with internal and external constituents and learn the hopes and dreams for the college and its futures. He emphasized the students are vital to the academic and non-academic enterprises of the school, and commended them for their ability to balance study, community service and engaging in the campus.

Faculty are the center of the academic enterprise, he said, entrusted with educating and stretching the minds of the future. “As your president, I am committed to serve as your support and advocate.”

He is also keenly aware of the value staff have to the students, faculty and the college, he said, and their commitment to the culture of service and relentless pursuit of student success.

Addressing the alumni, donors and friends of the college, Patterson named them the heart of the institution. “Your investments of time, treasures and talent, and passion for Chadron State College, helps us achieve our goals. I’m eager to meet each and every one of you, to listen and hear your stories, share your rich traditions, and explore your visions and dreams for making an indelible impact on this rich, historic institution. I am committed to engaging and embracing the opportunity to further Chadron State College’s reach.

“Chadron State is a strong community and family. Collectively, we are greater than one individual. I will apply my leadership skills, experiences, education and abilities to build on the legacy and rich history of the only regional comprehensive college in western Nebraska.

Among his vision for CSC is building upon a strong sense of community, resilience to adversity, a practical approach as a community of learners, building academic innovation and excellence, fulfilling the mission and building our brand identity, advancing student success and career attainment, meeting workforce needs of Nebraska, strengthening rural communities, engaging the community and establishing new partnerships.

“This is where we begin. Chadron State College, let’s join together in the pursuit of this bold vision. There’s no place I’d rather be. Together we can transform Chadron State College, the High Plains region and the state of Nebraska.”

Patterson comes to CSC from the University of North Alabama, where he has served since 2016, most recently as vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and director of presidential mentor’s academy. He has previously served stints at Marietta College, the University of Central Arkansas, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Christian Brothers University.

"I speak for the entire board when I say, we are thrilled to announce Dr. Patterson as the twelfth president of Chadron State,” John Chaney, chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the search committee, said. “Dr. Patterson has a true passion for the institution, our mission of accessibility and affordability of the State Colleges, and especially the students of Chadron State.”

The comprehensive search process involved input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, and allowed the Search Committee to choose the best leader for Chadron State College and its future, officials said.

“I would like to thank the search and search advisory committees for their great work in advancing an outstanding pool of candidates to campus,” Turman said. “From this pool, we selected an individual with a passion for students and the region to lead Chadron State into the future. Dr. Patterson’s considerable enrollment success and comprehensive strategic planning experience will serve him well as he leads Chadron State into the future.”

Patterson joins Chadron State College at an exciting time. This fall, Chadron State increased its enrollment by 2.6%, including a 47% increase in new transfer students, and has recently completed the addition and remodel of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning, continuing Chadron State’s legacy of leadership in providing a high-quality education to its students.

Patterson earned a doctorate of education in higher education administration and leadership at Creighton University, an education specialist degree with a concentration in community college administration at Arkansas State University, a master of arts at Marietta College, a bachelor of science at the University of Tennessee – Southern, and associate of arts at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He recently completed professional development offered by American Academic Leadership Institute and Penn State University’s Academic Leadership Academy for Academic Administration.