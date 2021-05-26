Alan Hartzler Community Fund receives grant for Sidney project

Alan Hartzler was born and raised in Sidney and was always looking for ways to give back to the community. After his death, his family and friends wanted to find a way to honor Alan’s memory, and give back to the community that he was so heavily involved in. Alan was an avid sports lover, and especially loved coaching youth basketball. The Alan Hartzler Community Fund set out to build an outdoor basketball court in his honor at Sidney’s Legion Park. With the grant funds received from the Sidney Community Donor-Advised Fund, as well as numerous other grants and fundraisers, the court is now 100% funded. With funding completed, the project planned to start construction in the Spring of 2021 and upon completion the court will be gifted back to the City of Sidney.