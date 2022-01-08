Alliance Arts Council will host Steven Tamayo

ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Steven Tamayo on Friday, Jan. 14.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Tamayo will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from Jan. 10-14.

The Friday night performance will feature Steven Tamayo (Sicangu Lakota) and his takoja (grandson), Izzy, presenting the origin story as told by the Lakota people for generations. For centuries, Lakota oral tradition has been the primary means of passing down the virtues and values of the community. Steven and Izzy will share this history through the mediums of story-telling, song and shadow puppetry. Their presentations will demonstrate the value of story-telling as a means of documenting and revitalizing historic traditions.