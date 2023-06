ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public library will host a Painting Party with local artist and instructor Linda Lacy of CaLinda’s Pot Shop & Art Gallery on Thursday, June 22.

The party will be held at 6 p.m. in the APL Community room. The cost of the class is $35.

For more information on this presentation at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Nalani Stewart, Outreach and Adult Services Librarian at 308-762-1387. You can also stop by the circulation desk to sign up.