Alliance museum hosting grave witching program
ALLIANCE — Have you been wanting to do something interesting after being cooped up for a year?

The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center staff and volunteers will be hosting a “Grave Witching” program and demonstration on Friday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery.

Grave Witching, also known as Grave Dowsing is a process to determine if a grave has someone buried in it or not, along with other fascinating information. Staff and volunteers will be showing the process, teaching you how, and answering other cemetery questions until 4 p.m. This is a fascinating procedure, similar to divining water that is very helpful and intriguing.

The Staff will also be at the Alliance Cemetery Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day to help patrons in locating graves. For more information, please call Becci at the Knight Museum 308-762-2384.

