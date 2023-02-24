Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, craft and more.

Upcoming themes include Delightful Dr. Seuss on Feb. 28 and March 2, Life on the Farm on March 7 and 9, St. Patrick’s Celebration on March 14 and 16, What’s New on March 21 at 10 a.m. only, and Amazing Numbers on March 28 and 30.

We invite preschool through third grade to participate in “Read Across America” featuring our Dr. Seuss collection from March 1-31, plus a Dr. Seuss coloring contest. Pick up your coloring sheet and sign up for the reading contest at the circulation desk.

Lucky Dog Search for preschool through second grade is March 1 through 17 during library hours with one prize per child.

LEGO Club for grades K-12 meets on Tuesday, March 7 and 21 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 762-1387.