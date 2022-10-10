 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance Public Library closed to the public

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice due to construction. During that time, patrons are welcome to call the library at 762-1387 to request materials for checkout that can be left in the west lobby for pickup. Patrons may also request delivery of their items through the library's bookmobile services.

Tuesday’s Storytime session will be held in the community rooms at the regular 10 a.m. time.

For more information, please contact Stephanie O’Connor at 308-762-1387.

