Alliance superintendent interviews for Gering job

“I think you’re very wise to look at the medical advice, you know, not only from the state level and the federal level, but also the local level and understand the circumstances you’re dealing with at the time,” he said.

He said that if having a mask mandate means keeping kids in school then that’s the way it should be.

During his interview with the school board, Unzicker pointed to facilities as one notable strength. Unzicker, like other candidates, pointed to the recent passage of two bonds as evidence of community support for the district.

He also touted his record as Alliance superintendent while also addressing the district’s status as “needs improvement.”

He cited a combination of circumstances involving a principal telling their students not to take the ACTs along with a few elementary schools receiving NDE’s lowest designation.

“Gering has always been my dream job,” he said, referencing his last bid for the job in 2012. The board passed up Unzicker for Bob Hastings.