Alliance superintendent interviews for Gering job

Gering superintendent candidate Troy Unzicker didn’t have to drive far for his interview.
The current head of the Alliance Public Schools interviewed on Wednesday to become the next superintendent of Gering Public Schools.
Unzicker is the second Gering High School graduate to interview for the position this week. He’s also served in the U.S. military and received his undergraduate degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a master’s in education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and a doctorate of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Unzicker is a long-time Panhandle school administrator as well. In his current job, Unzicker has been the superintendent of Alliance Public Schools for seven years. Before that, he led Kimball Public Schools for seven years. He has also served as the principal of Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School for five years.
He said he found out about the position through word of mouth and that he wanted to rejoin his hometown school.
“That’s where I grew up. That’s where I graduated high school. My family is still there,” Unzicker said in an interview with the Star-Herald before Wednesday.
Before the interview with the school board, Unzicker said he looked forward to the all-day series of interviews with teachers, staff and the school board.
“I don’t think I spent as much time preparing for an interview as I would at a younger age,” Unzicker said. “I’ve been involved. I’ve been through the battles. I know the finances. I know the state aid. I know the legislative players. I know the local area. I’ve already got a network of administrators.”
One such battle would be his district’s struggle with COVID-19.
In October, Alliance Public Schools found itself at odds with the Panhandle Public Health Department. Allegations of resistance to PPHD investigations with masking restriction were at the center of the controversy.
Alliance was one of the few Panhandle school districts of its size to not put in a mask mandate at the start of the 2020 fall semester. Mask directives by the governor also allows students and staff at schools to avoid quarantine orders under directed health measures. The DHMs allow individuals wearing a mask who are exposed to persons who have potential exposure to a patient with COVID-19 to avoid mandatory quarantines, if both parties were wearing a mask.
This means teachers and students exposed to the virus can stay in class.
In an interview with the Star-Herald, Unzicker denied the allegation that APS was not participating in PPHD investigations.
For Gering, Unzicker said that following the advice of health officials was the best way to go.
“I think you’re very wise to look at the medical advice, you know, not only from the state level and the federal level, but also the local level and understand the circumstances you’re dealing with at the time,” he said.
He said that if having a mask mandate means keeping kids in school then that’s the way it should be.
During his interview with the school board, Unzicker pointed to facilities as one notable strength. Unzicker, like other candidates, pointed to the recent passage of two bonds as evidence of community support for the district.
He also touted his record as Alliance superintendent while also addressing the district’s status as “needs improvement.”
He cited a combination of circumstances involving a principal telling their students not to take the ACTs along with a few elementary schools receiving NDE’s lowest designation.
“Gering has always been my dream job,” he said, referencing his last bid for the job in 2012. The board passed up Unzicker for Bob Hastings.
During the question and answer portion of the school board interview, board member Brady Shaul asked Unzicker to describe his experience with preschool programs. Unzicker said that Alliance was his first experience with a preschool program, but that whatever the district decided to do with preschool, it needed to be based on finances.
Increasing the availability of preschool programming is a major priority for Gering Public Schools. In addition to covering a gap in access, board president BJ Peters said that increasing preschool programming might also increase enrollment.
The board will interview Vern Fisher on Thursday. Fisher is the superintendent of Gibbon Public Schools in Gibbon, Nebraska. Fisher has also led South Sioux City Public Schools. Like the other three interviews, Fisher’s will be open to the public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!