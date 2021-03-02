Alyssa Spurgeon begins her academic career with distinction

“If we had a question on an assignment that’s due, we were able to ask the teacher right then,” she said, referring to in-person learning. “But during online learning, we didn’t have that chance, we would have to email them and wait, like a day for them to get back.”

But the experience of being a teenager in the era of COVID-19 also changed Sturgeon’s view on medicine and volunteerism.

“It showed me that it’s even more important now,” she said, adding that the risk posed to people in medicine and volunteerism is especially high because of COVID-19.

For Sturgeon, there’s a family connection to the medical field. She said her mother used to be an EMT.

At 14 years old, Spurgeon spends much of her free time volunteering. She’s a member of her school’s HOSA organization. She assists her father who volunteers for Meals on Wheels, a meal delivery program for seniors. She also volunteers with Circle of Friends, an autism and special education awareness organization.

“I’ve always wanted to help out with special education,” Spurgeon said. “Ever since I was in elementary, I would go down and help. So that just carries on into high school.”

Spurgeon said this is where she feels life is pulling her.

“Ever since I was younger, I always thought of being a special education teacher, and then getting into the nursing and health program, I might explore other options with helping in special education,” she said.

