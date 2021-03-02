Alyssa Spurgeon begins her academic career with distinction

Alyssa Spurgeon has wasted no time making an impact on her community.
As a freshman at Scottsbluff High School, Spurgeon was named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students with an interest in becoming physicians or medical researchers. It’s a piece of the National Academy of Future Physicians.
Spurgeon was selected in part for her GPA, which she said was a 4.0.
Earning the grade to get recognition wasn’t an easy task, but especially so during a global pandemic. For example, Sturgeon, who said she suffers from asthma, struggled with wearing a mask regularly.
“We were able to figure out ways to help me with that because, with my asthma, the masks are just the hardest part right now,” she said.
Spurgeon said she didn’t want to opt into the district’s Extended Campus Learning to learn remotely. She’s already been through that and online learning “wasn’t for me,” she said.
Like the rest of the Bluffs Middle School cohort of 2020, Spurgeon was pushed into online learning in March 2020 as COVID-19 forced schools to vacate their buildings.
Spurgeon gave an example of the struggle. She said communication with her teachers over simple things became a challenge last spring.
“If we had a question on an assignment that’s due, we were able to ask the teacher right then,” she said, referring to in-person learning. “But during online learning, we didn’t have that chance, we would have to email them and wait, like a day for them to get back.”
But the experience of being a teenager in the era of COVID-19 also changed Sturgeon’s view on medicine and volunteerism.
“It showed me that it’s even more important now,” she said, adding that the risk posed to people in medicine and volunteerism is especially high because of COVID-19.
For Sturgeon, there’s a family connection to the medical field. She said her mother used to be an EMT.
At 14 years old, Spurgeon spends much of her free time volunteering. She’s a member of her school’s HOSA organization. She assists her father who volunteers for Meals on Wheels, a meal delivery program for seniors. She also volunteers with Circle of Friends, an autism and special education awareness organization.
“I’ve always wanted to help out with special education,” Spurgeon said. “Ever since I was in elementary, I would go down and help. So that just carries on into high school.”
Spurgeon said this is where she feels life is pulling her.
“Ever since I was younger, I always thought of being a special education teacher, and then getting into the nursing and health program, I might explore other options with helping in special education,” she said.