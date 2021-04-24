Amundsen named new ESU 13 director of professional learning

SCOTTSBLUFF — Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU 13) announced the selection of Deirdre Amundsen, the current principal of Community Christian Elementary School, as its new director of professional learning.
On Tuesday, April 20, the ESU 13 Board of Education approved the nomination of Amundsen. She will succeed Jadie Beam, who served as the organization’s director of professional learning for six years and recently accepted an opportunity with Scottsbluff Public Schools as its English Language Arts content area specialist.
Amundsen has served as principal of Community Christian School for the past six years. Prior to her principalship, Amundsen taught a variety of grade levels and served in multiple leadership roles at Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff for 16 years.
“I have been extremely blessed to serve as the principal at Community Christian since 2015. The board, staff, students and families are supportive, invested, and committed to the CCS mission. I could not have asked for a better experience as a new administrator. As I move forward professionally, I’m blessed to have fond memories and relationships that will last forever,” Amundsen said.
“As ESU 13’s new director of professional learning, I’m excited to work with a team of highly respected educators to continue the work of serving, supporting and empowering the 21 Panhandle school districts the organization serves,” Amundsen said. “Over my career as a teacher and administrator, ESU 13 has personally impacted me in many ways, and I greatly value those experiences. I’ve taken part in professional learning opportunities that have allowed me to grow as a teacher and administrator, which has positively affected the students and staff I have served. I believe that my experiences will contribute to the strategic goals of the organization, and I’m excited to start my new role this summer.”
Amundsen attended Eastern Wyoming College, and then earned both her teaching and administrative degrees from Chadron State College. Amundsen’s husband, Jon, is a science teacher and basketball coach at Bluffs Middle School and they have three children, Riley, a UNL Freshman, Landon, an SHS Freshman, and Chloe, a CCS fifth grader.
“We are very excited to see Deirdre Amundsen step into the role of our Director of Professional Learning,” Andrew Dick, ESU 13 administrator, said. “Deirdre’s understanding of high quality teaching and learning, ability to develop relationships, and combination of teaching and administrative experience will be a valuable addition to the organization. Our selection team was impressed with Deirdre’s experience and are excited to see her flourish in this role.”
