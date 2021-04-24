Amundsen named new ESU 13 director of professional learning

SCOTTSBLUFF — Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU 13) announced the selection of Deirdre Amundsen, the current principal of Community Christian Elementary School, as its new director of professional learning.

On Tuesday, April 20, the ESU 13 Board of Education approved the nomination of Amundsen. She will succeed Jadie Beam, who served as the organization’s director of professional learning for six years and recently accepted an opportunity with Scottsbluff Public Schools as its English Language Arts content area specialist.

Amundsen has served as principal of Community Christian School for the past six years. Prior to her principalship, Amundsen taught a variety of grade levels and served in multiple leadership roles at Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff for 16 years.

“I have been extremely blessed to serve as the principal at Community Christian since 2015. The board, staff, students and families are supportive, invested, and committed to the CCS mission. I could not have asked for a better experience as a new administrator. As I move forward professionally, I’m blessed to have fond memories and relationships that will last forever,” Amundsen said.