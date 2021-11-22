An act of kindness: Westmoor, City of Scottsbluff partner for food drive

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of canned goods had grown to a large pile within the last two weeks,” Keeran said.

“In the last two weeks, it kind of hit really, really hard,” she said.

Starr Lehl, the City of Scottsbluff’s economic development director, said she thought it was a great idea when the food drive was pitched to her.

“When they called and asked us to be a part of it, I thought, ‘Wow, what a great idea.’ We had city employees donate food, and patrons brought food into the library. It’s just been great. We just hope to make a difference in the community,” she said.

Lehl said she was surprised with how well the food drive went.

“I was amazed when we came to the school. We came last week and helped serve their Thanksgiving dinner Friday. They had all the food out (in the entryway).

"I was just like, ‘That’s amazing what kids do for people in need in the community. It amazed me,” she said.

Lehl said the idea of a canned food drive was embraced by a lot of City of Scottsbluff employees.