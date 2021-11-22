An act of kindness: Westmoor, City of Scottsbluff partner for food drive

Westmoor Elementary second graders and fifth graders loaded 1,400 canned goods into a Scottsbluff Fire Department truck Monday.
The City of Scottsbluff and its Adopt a School partner Westmoor Elementary hosted a food drive that ran from Nov. 8 to Nov. 19.
Jessica Foland’s second grade class donated the most canned good. The second graders brought in 187 canned goods to earn a pizza party.
Foland said the students didn’t know there would be a prize at the end.
“We didn’t even tell them (they would get a pizza party),” she said. “We portrayed it as kindness.”
Fifth grade teacher Aleighica Keeran said the students really bought into the spirit of giving during the holiday season.
“We just wanted to help out families in need in the giving season. Thanksgiving and especially with the pandemic, has been hard for families, so we wanted to give them an opportunity to have resources this Thanksgiving and Christmas time,” Keeran said.
Foland and Keeran said they were amazed by how much the kids donated to help stock the Our Lady of Guadalupe food pantry.
“The amount was definitely more than we thought it would be. We saw it piling up and we’re like, ‘That’s not too bad,’” Foland said.
The number of canned goods had grown to a large pile within the last two weeks,” Keeran said.
“In the last two weeks, it kind of hit really, really hard,” she said.
Starr Lehl, the City of Scottsbluff’s economic development director, said she thought it was a great idea when the food drive was pitched to her.
“When they called and asked us to be a part of it, I thought, ‘Wow, what a great idea.’ We had city employees donate food, and patrons brought food into the library. It’s just been great. We just hope to make a difference in the community,” she said.
Lehl said she was surprised with how well the food drive went.
“I was amazed when we came to the school. We came last week and helped serve their Thanksgiving dinner Friday. They had all the food out (in the entryway).
"I was just like, ‘That’s amazing what kids do for people in need in the community. It amazed me,” she said.
Lehl said the idea of a canned food drive was embraced by a lot of City of Scottsbluff employees.
“All of the city employees have been touched by it. I’ve helped with the event this year, and it’s just been great. Usually, it’s just one or two of us. All of the city departments have been helping out,” she said.
Lehl said the city went the extra step and made it more memorable for the students.
“I gave the heads up to the fire chief and let him know there’s a lot of food. We wanted a city vehicle to come and we thought, ‘Well, what is a more prominent city vehicle than the fire department?’ They’re always more than willing to help out with things like this,” she said.