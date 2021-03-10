Andrew Dick offered $200k for SBPS job

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education approved a $200,000 contract for Andrew Dick as he prepares to take over the superintendent position.

In all, the contract is valued at $236,310.20 when benefits like health insurance are included. The contract makes Dick one of the highest-paid school officials in the Panhandle.

“It’s truly an honor and pleasure to be here and to be selected to be the next superintendent of Scottsbluff Public Schools. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Dick said during a recent school board meeting.

The school board named Dick as superintendent last week after a months-long search.

“It’s an extremely talented and dedicated staff that I had the pleasure of working alongside for 15 years,” he said. “It’s those people that brought me back here.”

For context, outgoing superintendent Rick Myles’s contract for his final year had a base salary of $214,000 for a total of $258,516.26. Gering’s incoming superintendent Nicole Regan’s contract provided a salary of $180,000.

“I also know the bar has been set high and I have very big shoes to fill,”

Dick said. “(Myles) has assured me that he’s just a phone call away.”

