Andrew Dick passionate about future of SBPS, focused on students first

Scottsbluff Public Schools is under new leadership officially July 1 as Andrew Dick fulfills the responsibilities as the district’s superintendent, as the successor of Superintendent Rick Myles.
Dick says he has developed a plan for just over his first 100 days in the role, realizing that while he has worked in the district before, he still has areas he needs to learn.
“Even though I’ve been a part of the district for 15 years and then away for two years, I still know that I have a great deal to learn,” Dick said. “I know that there’s things that have changed during my two years as ESU13 administrator, there are new and familiar faces and there are levels that I haven’t spent a lot of time at.”
His plan is divided into three phases: transition from pre-hire date until June 30, entry transition around the 100 days and then a sustain phase.
“I had three objectives: to provide a seamless transition in leadership from Rick to myself; to foster positive, productive and meaningful relationships with stakeholders and acquire a deeper understanding and knowledge of the school district.”
He expressed excitement in the opportunity to emerse himself with his staff and the students across the district to foster relationships before he leads the district forward.
Dick was born and raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1998. He earned his teaching degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration within three and half years before he decided to pursue a post-baccelaurate teacher program.
“I saw it as an opportunity to open another door,” he said. “I got my business teaching degree and started teaching and coaching and just fell in love with it.”
He realized that becoming a teacher would allow him to combine his passion for business and education while having an impact on students.
His connection to his community brought him back to Scottsbluff, where he has worked for Scottsbluff Public Schools for 15 years in various roles as well as Educational Service Unit (ESU) 13 for two years as the administrator.
He served as an assistant principal at Bluffs Middle School for five years, then the principal at BMS for four years. After the bond issue passed and Scottsbluff High School was hiring another administrator to revamp their career academies, he transitioned to the high school level.
From his experience at various levels of administration, he gained valuable knowledge and connections both locally and statewide. During his time at ESU13, he learned about the HeadStart Program, which he said will be valuable in his new role.
As the 2021-22 academic year approaches, Dick expressed excitement for the Roosevelt Elementary modernization project come to fruition and for students to return for face-to-face instruction.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids back in the classroom,” he said.
While he valued his time at the ESU 13 administrator, he did miss the opportunity to engage with teachers and students in the classroom.
“The one thing I really missed my last couple of years was the opportunity to be directly in schools and seeing teachers do the outstanding work that they do each and every day for our students,” he said.
He looks forward to collaborating with the district staff to provide students with academic opportunities.
“Scottsbluff Public Schools is a remarkable system that provides tremendous opportunities for our kids, opportunities that are unparalleled within any close area around here,” Dick said. “Even for the size of district, even unparalleled across the state of Nebraska.
“We’re going to continue that tradition of excellence and be a district that takes pride in fostering relationships with students and families by keeping students at the forefront of decision-making.”
Dick hopes to lead the district as someone who is approachable and eager to listen and engage with stakeholders in the strategic planning process.