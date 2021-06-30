Andrew Dick passionate about future of SBPS, focused on students first

Scottsbluff Public Schools is under new leadership officially July 1 as Andrew Dick fulfills the responsibilities as the district’s superintendent, as the successor of Superintendent Rick Myles.

Dick says he has developed a plan for just over his first 100 days in the role, realizing that while he has worked in the district before, he still has areas he needs to learn.

“Even though I’ve been a part of the district for 15 years and then away for two years, I still know that I have a great deal to learn,” Dick said. “I know that there’s things that have changed during my two years as ESU13 administrator, there are new and familiar faces and there are levels that I haven’t spent a lot of time at.”

His plan is divided into three phases: transition from pre-hire date until June 30, entry transition around the 100 days and then a sustain phase.

“I had three objectives: to provide a seamless transition in leadership from Rick to myself; to foster positive, productive and meaningful relationships with stakeholders and acquire a deeper understanding and knowledge of the school district.”

He expressed excitement in the opportunity to emerse himself with his staff and the students across the district to foster relationships before he leads the district forward.