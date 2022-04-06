Applications open for SummerFree scholarship at WNCC

Western Nebraska Community College wants to encourage all to jumpstart their college education with the SummerFree Scholarship program.

SummerFree is designed to allow students to take up to two classes during the summer semester for free. Current WNCC students, including part-time, online and CollegeNOW! dual-credit students are all encouraged to apply. Additionally, SummerFree is open to former students who have previously attended WNCC but did not graduate.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for two courses, as well as a $200 scholarship for textbooks that can be used at Buddy’s Books & Bistro. The only cost that will land on a student are any instructional materials.

“Summer is the perfect time for students to make a little more headway toward their WNCC degree or certificate program,” WNCC Financial Aid Director Sheila Johns said. “The SummerFree scholarship can provide the financial lift they need to make that happen.”

Students interested in the SummerFree Scholarship must fill out an application at go.wncc.edu/summerfree. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 6. Summer classes begin May 31. To view courses offered during the Summer 2022 semester, visit go.wncc.edu/SummerClasses.

For more information about the SummerFree Scholarship, contact the Financial Aid Office at financialaid@wncc.edu or call 308-635-6011.

In addition to summer courses, registration for Fall 2022 classes is also open. Available courses can be viewed at go.wncc.edu/Fall2022. Visit go.wncc.edu/apply to begin the application process. Contact the WNCC Admissions Office at admissions@wncc.edu or 308-635-6010 for more information and assistance. The first day of fall classes is Monday, Aug. 22.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form