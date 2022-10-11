Approving modernization scope: SPS board discusses Lincoln Heights renovations

The largest item on the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education's agenda Monday evening was approval for the scope of the Lincoln Heights Elementary modernization project.

Modernization efforts at Roosevelt and Longfellow elementaries were summarized, including the current state of renovations. Both schools still have restroom renovation projects out to bid, and Roosevelt has stage renovations out to bid as well.

Proposals based on those bids may be presented to the board as early as November.

The Elementary Modernization Project was approved by the SPS Board of Education at the January 2021 board meeting. The district allocated between $350,000 to $425,000 from its depreciation and building funds to update all five of the elementary buildings. The average age of a Scottsbluff elementary school is 77 years old.

Lincoln Heights Principal Jeremy Behnke explained that his school has different considerations to make in terms of its own modernization project.

“For one, the square footage of the building is significantly different from the other two buildings,” Behnke said. “We’re just trying to be as creative as we can to utilize the space that we have at Lincoln Heights to provide the best classroom learning environment that we possibly can with the space that we have.”

Behnke’s presentation included numbers comparing the three buildings in question to show that despite falling between Roosevelt and Longfellow in terms of enrollment, Lincoln Heights’ square footage is significantly less than either school at only 28,331 square feet compared to the 42,177 square feet of Roosevelt and 49,754 square feet of Longfellow.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with what we have,” said Behnke.

The proposed modernization at Lincoln Heights includes updates that will put the school in-line with the previous modernization projects. These include new furniture, implementation of technology like classroom audio and document cameras, new safety and security measures, and improved lighting.

The board approved the scope of the Lincoln Heights project, and the school will now begin seeking bids and quotes for the proposed changes before seeking budget approval from the board at a later date.

Roosevelt Elementary School was the first school to undergo the modernization project. Longfellow was next, with work beginning this year. Lincoln Heights is scheduled for 2023, followed by Westmoor in 2024 and Lake Minatare in 2025.