Area colleges' fall semesters begin Aug. 23

As students return to campus, they are encouraged to follow the social distancing and masking guidelines with informational posters and marked distances on floors posted throughout all buildings. Plexiglass will continue to be utilized in high traffic areas. WNCC employees also have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), hand hygiene products and cleaning materials through administrative services.

In addition to the safety measures in the buildings, employees and students are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms and should not come to campus if they are sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive with COVID-19 and has self-quarantined for less than 14 days.

CAPWN will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. exclusively for WNCC. To schedule a test, call 308-672-9846. WNCC employees and students can also utilize CAPWN’s drive-thru clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 a.m. To schedule a test, visit https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc. Health care providers, hospitals or clinics may also have testing opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.pphd.org/COVID-19_testing.html.