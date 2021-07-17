Area school districts voice position on proposed health standards

Area schools are voicing their stance on the state’s health education standards following Gov. Pete Ricketts visit Thursday.
Ricketts, joined by speakers from the National Catholic Conference and the Nebraska Family Alliance, spoke out against the Nebraska State School Board of Education’s proposed health education standards during a town hall meeting in Gering. The town hall, called “Protect Our Kids & Schools,” focused on arguments opposing the standards, made public in March.
Following Thursday’s town hall, some districts are still awaiting the revision process before taking a stance on the standards while others have voiced opposition.
Hemingford Public Schools Superintendent Charles Isom said, “As a district, we are taking a wait and see what the revision process sets in place from NDE. As a district, we do have the control to develop our own standards if need be.”
Chadron Public Schools also is awaiting the second draft of the proposed standards before making a decision, according to Superintendent Ginger Meyer.
“At this time we have not taken a public stance,” she said. “We have assured patrons that these standards are optional. I understand that NDE is going to look at the standards and revise to a new draft.”
According to the NDE’s documents, 21 educators representing school districts from Chadron to Omaha were involved in drafting the standards. The NDE has said that a revised draft of the standards will be presented to the public this fall.
Gering Public Schools issued a statement Friday reiterating that the district has no plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The statement also touched upon the partnership between educators and families as the district seeks public input on the revised standards this fall.
“Our district continues to monitor and await the revised health standards,” the GPS statement reads. “According to information available on the NDE website, a second Public Input Survey will be available when draft 2 of the standards [is] released later this summer.
“As with any change in curriculum, the board of education and district administration thoughtfully weighs what is best for all students and welcomes family engagement and patron comments during board meetings, held the third Monday of each month.”
Scottsbluff Public Schools also issued a statement of their opposition to the initial health education standards draft released in March.
“Scottsbluff Public Schools, with support from the Scottsbluff Board of Education, oppose the initial draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards released in March of 2021,” the statement reads. “We believe that parents and guardians have the right to be the primary educators of their own children, especially in matters of faith and morals, including sex education; and that the school district is to support and assist the education of children, not to replace the parent.”
Superintendent Andrew Dick individually visited with school board members on the topic, prior to the announcement, Director of Communications Melissa Price said.
Mitchell Public Schools administration and board of education has not taken a stance of support or opposition to the standards as they await the revisions.
“We (the school board and administration) have discussed this topic for several months, so the board would have a strong understanding of potential concerns,” Superintendent Kathy Urbanek said. “While we are obligated to adopt and teach core content standards (Language Arts, math, science and social studies), we are not required to formally adopt non-core standards including health [and] fine arts. We will not formally adopt and be restricted to a curriculum if we are not required to do so.”
Urbanek added how the school board is committed to representing the community and has no intention of incorporating content that may be controversial or inappropriate for certain age levels.
She also said Mitchell Public Schools will continue to operate under its current review cycle and will not alter their curriculum based on the state’s process.
“While I as a superintendent have no privy to the revised standards, I would suspect the new version to be more palatable to our parents,” she said.
The NDE’s proposed health education standards have faced controversy since they were first released in March. As district await to review the second draft, some are expressing opposition to the state board of education citing the roll of parents and families to educate children on some life’s development topics.