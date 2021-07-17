Area school districts voice position on proposed health standards

Area schools are voicing their stance on the state’s health education standards following Gov. Pete Ricketts visit Thursday.

Ricketts, joined by speakers from the National Catholic Conference and the Nebraska Family Alliance, spoke out against the Nebraska State School Board of Education’s proposed health education standards during a town hall meeting in Gering. The town hall, called “Protect Our Kids & Schools,” focused on arguments opposing the standards, made public in March.

Following Thursday’s town hall, some districts are still awaiting the revision process before taking a stance on the standards while others have voiced opposition.

Hemingford Public Schools Superintendent Charles Isom said, “As a district, we are taking a wait and see what the revision process sets in place from NDE. As a district, we do have the control to develop our own standards if need be.”

Chadron Public Schools also is awaiting the second draft of the proposed standards before making a decision, according to Superintendent Ginger Meyer.

“At this time we have not taken a public stance,” she said. “We have assured patrons that these standards are optional. I understand that NDE is going to look at the standards and revise to a new draft.”