Area students pay tribute to veterans

While everything else has changed, there’s a couple of constants about the Veterans Day celebrations at Geil Elementary in Gering and Mitchell Elementary in Mitchell.

The students and teachers of Geil Elementary in Gering honored several veterans at its annual flag ceremony on Wednesday morning. It’s been a regular event for the last four years.

In a normal year, Geil Elementry Principal Angela Morris said the veterans would be treated with coffee and doughnuts.

“They were missing their coffee this morning,” Morris said of the veterans.

Instead of coffee and doughnuts, the school assembled made-to-go breakfast burritos for the veterans.

Mitchell Elementary School also changed its plans but offered a drive up meal for veterans. Jennifer Splichal, who heads special services, said with the traditional program canceled due to capacity restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s got turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, rolls, mini loaves of bread and pumpkin pie, of course,” she said.