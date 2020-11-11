Area students pay tribute to veterans

While everything else has changed, there’s a couple of constants about the Veterans Day celebrations at Geil Elementary in Gering and Mitchell Elementary in Mitchell.
The students and teachers of Geil Elementary in Gering honored several veterans at its annual flag ceremony on Wednesday morning. It’s been a regular event for the last four years.
In a normal year, Geil Elementry Principal Angela Morris said the veterans would be treated with coffee and doughnuts.
“They were missing their coffee this morning,” Morris said of the veterans.
Instead of coffee and doughnuts, the school assembled made-to-go breakfast burritos for the veterans.
Mitchell Elementary School also changed its plans but offered a drive up meal for veterans. Jennifer Splichal, who heads special services, said with the traditional program canceled due to capacity restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s got turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, rolls, mini loaves of bread and pumpkin pie, of course,” she said.
Sue Craig, the cafeteria manager, prepares the food as just one part of the usual program for Veterans Day, but this year it was center stage. Veterans were offered a free lunch for pick-up Wednesday afternoon, delivered to cars by student volunteers. Ronda Reuter, the elementary secretary, said the Veterans Day program was completely different than usual. Typically, it’s an event open to the public and is held at the high school gym, where the bands play, classes sing songs, classes create hundreds of red, white and blue decorations. So, instead, classrooms on the western side of the building decorated the windows so they can be seen from the street.
“Of course, we had to change our plans around but we wanted to be able to let the veterans and current servicemen and women know that we are thankful for their duty and their service,” Rueter said.
She said the program has been going on for years, and is put on with the help of music teachers, cafeteria staff and others.
Just under a dozen veterans took the kids up on the offer of food. Keith Obrecht, an Air Force veteran who has participated in the veterans program for just over a decade, said he appreciated the effort — and the pie.
“They’re doing what they can, everything is so limited this year,” he said.
The kids who volunteered their time were in the fifth and sixth grades: Norman Coley, Halle Knutson, Mia Bowles, Klayten Thomas and Cash Robblins.
Splichal said the school still wanted to offer something.
Morris said the event was important because it gave the kids a point of reference for conversations about veterans. She also said the event gives kids a sense of scale regarding the appreciation for veterans.
“It’s important for (the kids) to know their sacrifices,” Morris said.
