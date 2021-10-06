Area students walk to school in support of annual campaign

That crash spurred some discussion about whether they need to have one-way traffic in front of the school, or if they need to add another crossing guard. She said there is also discussion about adding curb cuts to the area around the school for students who are in wheelchairs.

It gets really busy in here in the morning. We’ve got parents who are dropping off kids. We got buses. We want to make sure that we’re working with the community to ensure that our kids are safe to and from school. It allows us to see where those areas are that are of concern, and we make sure we address those, because we want to keep walking to school safe on Wednesdays.”

During an assembly after Wednesday’s walk-to-school event, Schwartz told the students the campaign isn’t just celebrated locally.

“It actually happens globally. It’s International Walk to School Day, so countries around the world today walk to school, just like we did. I think that’s pretty awesome,” Schwartz said during an assembly for the students.

Students who didn’t want to walk were encouraged to bike, skate or skateboard instead.

Janelle Visser, a health educator with the Panhandle Public Health District, said activities like walking and biking to school are important for a child’s development.