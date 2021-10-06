Area students walk to school in support of annual campaign

Students at Westmoor Elementary were among groups from a handful of Panhandle schools to take to the streets during Walk and Bike to School Day on Wednesday.
Jennifer Schwartz, a fifth grade teacher at Westmoor, said she first started participating in Walk to School Day about 12 years ago while she was teaching at Northfield Elementary in Gering.
She had been spurred to think about how she could help make it safer for kids to walk to and from school after a student had been struck and killed crossing Highway 71 on his way home from school.
Her advocacy led Schwartz to start up a Walk to School Day event, and she was also able to secure a $100,000 grant to help build a walkway parallel to Highway 71. It has since been extended beyond Country Club Road, she said.
She continued that focus after she began teaching at Westmoor Elementary. She is hoping efforts have the same impact for Westmoor as it did for Northfield.
“I hope we identify areas around the school where we can help get kids to school and back safely,” she said.
Just last week, Schwartz said a student at Westmoor had been struck by a car while riding his bike.
“Those are the things we’re trying to prevent and avoid,” she said.
That crash spurred some discussion about whether they need to have one-way traffic in front of the school, or if they need to add another crossing guard. She said there is also discussion about adding curb cuts to the area around the school for students who are in wheelchairs.
It gets really busy in here in the morning. We’ve got parents who are dropping off kids. We got buses. We want to make sure that we’re working with the community to ensure that our kids are safe to and from school. It allows us to see where those areas are that are of concern, and we make sure we address those, because we want to keep walking to school safe on Wednesdays.”
During an assembly after Wednesday’s walk-to-school event, Schwartz told the students the campaign isn’t just celebrated locally.
“It actually happens globally. It’s International Walk to School Day, so countries around the world today walk to school, just like we did. I think that’s pretty awesome,” Schwartz said during an assembly for the students.
Students who didn’t want to walk were encouraged to bike, skate or skateboard instead.
Janelle Visser, a health educator with the Panhandle Public Health District, said activities like walking and biking to school are important for a child’s development.
“It enables the kids to incorporate the regular physical activity they need each day while also forming healthy habits that can last a lifetime,” she said. “When I was in school, we walked to school every day. Anymore, our lifestyles have changed and we would love to get it back to where kids feel that it’s safe and accessible.”
Schwartz said walking to school offers youth many benefits including physical fitness.
“(If you walked to school today) you probably got to talk to a friend, so it helps your social skills, as well,” she said as she spoke to students.
Another benefit is building a sense of community by helping to solve an issue, Schwartz said.
“It allows us to address some of the safety issues we might have around school,” she said. “...Walking also has a positive effect on nature by reducing emissions from vehicles that would’ve been used to take kids to school, Schwartz said.
“Something as simple as walking to school has huge benefits,” she said.
Schwartz said she encourages the youth to keep walking to school every Wednesday throughout the school year. Wednesday’s event served as a kickoff for a year-long effort to encourage children to walk to school each Wednesday, when the school will have teachers at specified corners to help kids get to school safely.
To help make the day memorable for the kids, Schwartz brought in some guests the students would connect with including Scottsbluff High School football players, cheerleaders and its drill team.
“Those kids are such great role models,” she said. “I don’t think they realize how much impact they can have on those kids’ lives.”
Students who bike to school at Kimball’s Mary Lynch Elementary School were treated to a surprise Wednesday morning.
Jamie Soper, the principal at Mary Lynch, said students who bike to school were asked to meet at Gotte Park before school.
“We got helmets, so (we met) all of our bikers at Gotte Park, and (gave) them helmets,” Soper said.
Thanks to donations from Kimball-area businesses, Soper said she had about 72 helmets to hand out to her students who ride bikes to school. Even if they already had helmets, Soper said she and other volunteers checked out the student’s current helmet to make sure it fits right or could be due for replacement due to age or damage.
“We’ll make sure they have safe helmets. It’s quite a few blocks to actually come to school. (After we gave them helmets) at Gotte Park, we all biked to school,” Soper said.
Soper said she has about 70 kids who ride their bikes to school, so she was expecting for the event to be a hit. She said she is aiming to make biking to school as safe as possible for Kimball students.
“We actually took out our bike racks this year, and moved them up close to the building. They were in a place that wasn’t the safest. ... (We) bought some new ones and put them up close to the building. It’s really been a goal for us here at Mary Lynch to make it a much better environment and much safer for kids. We still have quite a few kids who walk and bike to school, especially when the weather’s nice,” she said.
Soper said the community plays a big part in making sure the students who bike to school are safe.
“Just be on alert,” she said of the advice she would share with those driving in the community. “If anything else, be on alert and remember the times that we start school and are in school because that’s usually when our kiddos are out. It is super important to be conscious of those kids on the roadways. We want (community members) to make decisions that really promote safety on the roads for these kids.”
Hemingford and Alliance Public Schools also participated in Walk to School Day. Over the summer, efforts have been ongoing to improve students’ walks to school as PPHD and volunteers painted crosswalks in Hemingford, Alliance and Kimball.