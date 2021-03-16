As enrollment season nears, Sixpence looks to fill slots

“Now I’m at the preschool,” she said, referring to her title as principal of Bearcat Preschool and director of early childhood programs.

She said her job as it relates to Sixpence involves writing the yearly grant that keeps the program funded. She also evaluates and supervises the team of home visitors.

On the other hand, Suzy Solano, the program’s coordinator, took a different route to early childhood education. For one, it wasn’t through the classroom.

“I’m actually a marriage and family therapist,” Solano said.

Solano is Benson’s right hand when it comes to Sixpence. Solano oversees the day-to-day operations of the program. She manages the team of home visitors and conducts home visits herself. Additionally, Solano gathers supplies for group activities with multiple families. That includes the program’s monthly socialization event.

“We are a home visiting program. The majority of what we do is in the home with the parent and the family,” Benson said. “COVID-19 has made that more difficult.”

COVID-19 forced Scottsbluff Sixpence to adapt and then adapt again, Benson said.