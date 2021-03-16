As enrollment season nears, Sixpence looks to fill slots

The Sixpence program at Bearcats Preschool is moving into the upcoming school year and looking for parents and guardians who might find Sixpence helpful.
Sixpence is a grant-funded program in school systems across the state. Program administrators gear Sixpence to support parents and guardians of children, ages 1 to 3 years old. While some Sixpence programs function as in-person centers, the program at Scottsbluff Public Schools is different.
They send staff into homes. Staff meets families and children one-on-one several times a month. The program’s typical clients include teen parents, single parents, parents without high school degrees, and parents whose first language isn’t English.
Jodi Benson, the Scottsbluff Sixpence chief, said the program’s goal is not to replace parents. Instead, her staff seeks to augment and guide parents in difficult situations as they raise their children through their first few years.
“We truly believe that the parent is the first and most important teacher in their child’s life,” Benson said. “We’re here to be a team with them.”
That includes assisting parents with resources and guiding them through their child's early learning milestones.
Benson has a 30-year history in public school administration. Benson’s list of titles includes elementary teacher, middle school principal and elementary principal.
“Now I’m at the preschool,” she said, referring to her title as principal of Bearcat Preschool and director of early childhood programs.
She said her job as it relates to Sixpence involves writing the yearly grant that keeps the program funded. She also evaluates and supervises the team of home visitors.
On the other hand, Suzy Solano, the program’s coordinator, took a different route to early childhood education. For one, it wasn’t through the classroom.
“I’m actually a marriage and family therapist,” Solano said.
Solano is Benson’s right hand when it comes to Sixpence. Solano oversees the day-to-day operations of the program. She manages the team of home visitors and conducts home visits herself. Additionally, Solano gathers supplies for group activities with multiple families. That includes the program’s monthly socialization event.
“We are a home visiting program. The majority of what we do is in the home with the parent and the family,” Benson said. “COVID-19 has made that more difficult.”
COVID-19 forced Scottsbluff Sixpence to adapt and then adapt again, Benson said.
She said her staff of home visitors were unable to visit family in their homes. Uncertainty around the virus caused the home-visits to become Zoom visits, Benson said. As spring turned to summer and early fall in 2020, Benson said her program began hosting outdoor activities. She said some families returned to the center to utilize that space as well.
“And then October came,” she said. “The rug got pulled out from under us again.”
Panhandle Public Health Department data showed COVID cases surged in October and November. The same pattern occurred at the Scottsbluff Public Schools. District data shows quarantines exploded in number during the last few months of the year. That hampered the district’s ability to operate, according to the superintendent.
For Sixpence, the fall surge meant returning to virtual meetings. Over the last four weeks, the home visitors were able to return to in-home visits, Benson said.
Overall, COVID-19 compelled the Sixpence team to think outside the box.
“A lot of the things that we’ve changed, we’ve liked and we think, ‘Why haven’t we thought of this before?’” Benson said.
One example Solano gave included those monthly socialization visits. This last summer, Sixpence paid entry costs for their parents to go to the zoo. She wanted to get parents and their kids outdoors, playing and learning.
“They can do it on their own time, but still have opportunities to see others,” Solano said. “It was a huge hit.”
Now, the program is looking to find families who can utilize their services.