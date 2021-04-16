Astronaut Nick Hague connects with students virtually

Imagine using a mechanical arm to reach out and grab a small school bus while floating above the Earth. Space Force colonel and NASA astronaut Nick Hague told Scottsbluff students about his experiencing grabbing a cargo vehicle, roughly the size of a small school bus, that Space X launched full of cargo, experiments and food during one of his space missions.
“We’ve all seen the game at the local pizza store where you have the claw, and you have to use the claw to grab a stuffed animal,” he said. “I got the chance to do that when I was in space.”
Hague shared several of his space adventures with Westmoor Elementary students, Bluffs Middle School students and science teacher and Nebraska space ambassador and NASA educator Jon Amundsen via Zoom Wednesday.
Teachers and students interacted with Hague from the comforts of their classrooms for an hour where they were able to apply their space-related curriculum to Hague’s experiences.
“I was very excited because I had never met an astronaut before,” third grade student Alleigh Godfrey said.
While Hague had the opportunity to visit the schools in-person several years back, he wanted to recreate that experience via Zoom.
Sharing his story on overcoming obstacles, Hague hoped the students were able to relate, especially with the changes everyone has faced during the past year.
“I had this plan of what I thought was going to happen and how I was going to get to space,” Hague told the students. “Life threw me a curveball.”
Hague and fellow astronaut and crewmate Alexey Ovchinin prepared to launch into space to travel to the International Space Station, a journey that would take seven months.
“We launched from the other side of the planet in a country called Kazakhstan,” Hague said. “It was a gorgeous fall day — not a cloud in the sky — and here we go taking off into space.” As the students and teachers watched the screen, they saw live footage and photographs of Hague and Ovchinin preparing for liftoff and the shuttle leaving the launch pad. With hundreds of thousands of pounds of thrust pushing the astronauts into their seats, the shuttle began to accelerate. Within nine minutes, they rose upward into the blue sky and prepared to reach a speed of 17,500 mph, but then they had to abort the mission.
“On that day, about two minutes into our launch, one of the external tanks that we try to throw away when it’s empty — because it’s just dead weight at that point — ended up coming back. It didn’t separate and impacted the rocket.”
Two hundred miles away from where they had taken off, the two astronauts landed safely in the escape unit.
“That is definitely not how I thought the day was going to end,” he said.
From that experience, Hague learned no one knows what life will deal you. In those moments, you get through it with the support of family, colleagues and peers.
“You have to look out for each other and help, but you also have to be willing to ask for help yourself if you need it.”
Five months later on March 15, 2019, Hague boarded a Russian Soyuz rocket at midnight with fellow astronauts Christina Koch and Ovchinin and launched. Six hours later, their capsule docked at the space station.
“It is an engineering marvel,” Hague said of the space station. “It is as large as a football field and it has been orbiting the Earth for two decades and someone has been living inside of it continually.”
During their time in space, a team of astronauts conduct research to understand how space affects the body, how the universe around us works and how that knowledge can improve life on Earth.
“We’re trying to see how floating around continually for seven months causes the body to adapt,” he said.
Three times while in space, Hague had the opportunity to practice his moon walk with only a braided steel cable connecting him to the space station as his feet dangle.
“You’re working on installing a battery and you look down and 250 miles down is the surface of the Earth,” he said. “We were over northern Africa and I could see the Sahara sand dunes gliding under my feet while I was working away.”
Describing the images on the screen brought them to life and allowed the students to imagine what Hague experienced.
Fifth grader Nyah Bruner said, “My favorite part was when he showed the pictures of the spaceship , the earth and the moon.”
Fifth grader Layla Proctor also enjoyed learning how astronauts live.
“My favorite part was when he explained how they lived in space, like how they ate, slept, and how they used their free time,” she said.
Aleighica Keeran, a fifth grade teacher at Westmoor, enjoyed watching her students engage with Hague.
“Students’ eyes were glued to the screen, watching with intent,” she said. “They had great questions and wanted to know more, even after the presentation.
“I thought it was a great experience for students and staff,” Keeran said. “Nick has so much knowledge to share with the general population that most would never get the chance to hear.”
After sharing his experiences, students had the opportunity to ask Hague questions, taking away more knowledge about space, but also valuable life lessons.
“He taught me that if you fail, you can still keep going and learn from that experience,” fifth grader Baylin Lemmon said.