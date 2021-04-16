Astronaut Nick Hague connects with students virtually

From that experience, Hague learned no one knows what life will deal you. In those moments, you get through it with the support of family, colleagues and peers.

“You have to look out for each other and help, but you also have to be willing to ask for help yourself if you need it.”

Five months later on March 15, 2019, Hague boarded a Russian Soyuz rocket at midnight with fellow astronauts Christina Koch and Ovchinin and launched. Six hours later, their capsule docked at the space station.

“It is an engineering marvel,” Hague said of the space station. “It is as large as a football field and it has been orbiting the Earth for two decades and someone has been living inside of it continually.”

During their time in space, a team of astronauts conduct research to understand how space affects the body, how the universe around us works and how that knowledge can improve life on Earth.

“We’re trying to see how floating around continually for seven months causes the body to adapt,” he said.

Three times while in space, Hague had the opportunity to practice his moon walk with only a braided steel cable connecting him to the space station as his feet dangle.