Author Jonis Agee to visit the Scottsbluff Library

One Book One Nebraska author Jonis Agee will be at the Scottsbluff Public Library Aug. 25 to talk about her award-winning book, “The Bones of Paradise.” Book groups from both Gering and Scottsbluff libraries will be reading the book and meeting the author for a discussion. The session will be at at 1:30 p.m.

“This event is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the discussion with Ms. Agee,” Jill Winchell, of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, said in a press release.

One Book One Nebraska provides an opportunity to join in a shared discussion of a single book throughout the state.

“I always enjoy learning from an author the thoughts and research that went into their book,” Sherry Preston, of the Gering Library, said.

“The Bones of Paradise” follows the Bennett family’s struggle to hold on to their sandhills ranch in the late 1890s. Populated with crusty cowboys, wily women and oily lawyers it brings to mind “The Odyssey” at times. Joining the ranch storyline is the story of the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee as Lakota woman Rose at Dawn searches for her sister’s killer.

This literary novel weaves several timelines into the story. It moves in and out of the present day at the ranch in the mid-1890s through recent history at 1890 Wounded Knee. It also delves into some of the characters’ personal histories.

You can read “The Bones of Paradise” by Jonis Agee before the author comes here. Copies are available at the Scottsbluff library, at the Gering library and online through your Libby app as well. Jonis Agee’s author visit is brought to the area by Gering Public Library, Lied Scottsbluff Public Library and Humanities Nebraska.

For questions, contact Preston at spreston@geringlibrary.org or Winchell at jwinchell@scottsbluff.org