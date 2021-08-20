Aviation program taking flight at Gering High School

More than 60 students are learning about careers in aviation as Gering High School launched its aviation pathways program this year.
Gering High School teacher Lance Wiese gave the media a sneak peek at the program, which has seen unexpected success already with 66 students having enrolled in the program. On Saturday, the students will get to take to the air as the AirPower History Program visits Western Nebraska Regional Airport. They’ll not only get to enjoy cockpit tours of B-24 and B-29 war planes, but also take to the air — and maybe have their hand at the controls — as local pilots with the EAA Chapter 608 take them up for Young Eagle flights.
Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools community engagement director, explained that the aviation pathways program offers a way for students to explore an interest in aviation, which has been seeing impacts from pilot shortages while also seeing growth because of drone technology.
“And, then, of course, we have a really great aviation maintenance program in our own backyard in partnership with WNCC.”
The students are fortunate in that their instructor has lots of experience. That’s because Wiese is a retired naval commander and aviator. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and during his service, he graduated TOPGUN, the U.S. Navy’s advanced fighter weapons school. He is in his fifth year of teaching at Gering High School, blending his two passions for flying and teaching, one could say.
The program is focused around the three main branches of aviation: Drone pilot, airplane pilot and aviation maintenance. The first year will be a foundational year, with sophomores to seniors all receiving introductions to aviation.
“There is a lot of great opportunities for these guys,” he said, “and it’s exciting how many we have interested and engaged in the class.”
Workforce needs exist in both airplane pilot and aviation maintenance areas, where shortages are being experienced. There are also lots of opportunities for students as the drone pilot industry continues to grow.
To give students some hands-on experience, Wiese has been working with Ryan Robinson and Gary Hashley, who are local aviators who have worked with local pilots to donate their own airplanes, time and fuel to take students flying during Saturday’s AirPower History Program show at the airport.
“It’s an amazing opportunity tied in with the air show that’s going to be at our airfield, which we have an amazing airport,” Wiese said, saying it will also be a good experience for the students to see the B-29 and B-24 airplanes that have been flown in for the show.
On the class front, the students will get some “hands-on” experience with flight simulators that utilize a Microsoft program to learn the skills for flying an airplane. Students as young as 16 can work to earn their student pilot certificate, another opportunity available for the students locally.
“The pilot part of it, we’re gonna give them essentially their ground school (training),” Wiese said.
A drone simulator program will also give them some experience, in addition to actually flying drones as they work toward FAA certifications. The drone curriculum that they’ll work through is provided by the Unmanned Safety Institute, which is offered in a lot of colleges and universities and industry-recognized. They’ll use logbooks to track their drone pilot training, both on the simulator and flying a drone.
Two of the students in the class, Dalton Wiese, who is Wiese’s son and a senior at Gering High School, and Allie Watkins, who is also a senior and her father flies a helicopter for Air Link, said the program has captured their interest.
Dalton Wiese said he grew up with fellow classmates and friends always thinking his father was “cool” because he was a fighter pilot.
Having that influence, as well as observing jets flying over the house and being around them, fed his interest.
“The past few months, I’ve been trying to figure out what I want to do with my career and kind of see where I want to go,” he said. “This aviation class is almost like a sign to me. I’ve found an interest. When I go to airports, on air planes, I like to know how it works, so I think this (the aviation pathways) program, would be a good way to figure out if it’s possibly the career for me.”
Watkins also grew up with a knowledge of aviation because of her father. Because of her father and his friends, she said, she knows that it’s a fun career.
“You never want to get into a job that feels like work,” she said. “And this is something that would never feel like a job, which is what really drew me to it.”
She admits to not really liking school, but has enjoyed her first week in the aviation program. She said it has captured her attention, unlike other traditional schooling.
Wiese said the program got its start after he pitched it to administration, and coincidentally, someone from the Unmanned Safety School approached an administrator. Wiese and fellow Gering High School teacher Brett Moser received their drone pilot certification over the summer, as part of the steps before getting the program going.
Among the programs that Wiese could find though, Gering’s will be unique as the pilot to maintenance offerings are not found in any other program. School officials will work with WNCC for students to get some exposure in that area “and if it can inspire kids to graduate and go down that pathway, it’s an awesome opportunity.”
School officials expect the program to continue to evolve and improve as more connections, like the WNCC partnership, are made through the years. When Wiese talks to others in aviation in the area, he said, “they’re really excited for what we’re doing.” When he tells them how many students are signed up, he said, “they’re pretty shocked.”