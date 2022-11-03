Bank inside of a school: Eagle River Bank teaches students the importance of saving money

Students at Community Christian School are learning about finances and savings through a bank branch located within their own building.

Eagle River Bank, a branch of Riverstone Bank, opened inside CCS on Oct. 13. The bank is open every Thursday morning to receive savings deposits from students and is fully staffed by the school’s fifth grade class. This model is the first of its kind in the Panhandle.

Riverstone Bank’s Director of Marketing Becca Pierce worked closely with the bank’s staff on Thursday morning as they assisted younger students through the process of making their deposits, which is nearly identical to that of a typical bank frequented by adults.

Community Christian School was chosen as the program’s pilot school due to its smaller size and good relationship with the bank. Pierce said that the entire school has taken strongly to the concept from the start.

“The staff and the leadership team were like, ‘Yes, we want this,’” said Pierce.

Pierce said that the bank provides incentives like erasers and pencil sharpeners for the students based on regularity of their deposits rather than the amount, which helps them develop the habit of putting money away, even if it’s a dollar or less.

“Even if you’re only saving 50 cents a week, that’s a habit,” said Pierce. “If we can instill that at an early age, it will set those children up for a better process for their future.”

The program is structured to reward that habit by returning the money each student has deposited in the form of a check at their fifth-grade graduation.

“By the time a class of kindergartners that have made a deposit every week of the school year for five years walk out of here with that check, they’ll want to continue that because they’ll see how much they’ve grown,” said Pierce.

According to Pierce, the idea that savings are only helpful if you’re able to put away large amounts at a time is very common, even among adults. Eagle River Bank is designed in-part to dispel that belief and encourage kids to start small and watch their money grow.

The bank also provides an opportunity for CCS fifth graders to learn job skills by working in the bank’s customer service positions. They help students fill out deposit slips, manage the line, and act as tellers.

“They started with an application,” explained Pierce. “Then, I and another gal from the bank came and we did actual job interviews with them. It’s very reminiscent of what they would do at a real-life job.”

Pierce hopes that Eagle River Bank will become a rite of passage at CCS, akin to its Enchilada Factory.

“Every kid from second grade and up covets being able to help with Enchilada Factory,” she said. “This is becoming another thing. We have fourth graders making deposits and saying, ‘I can’t wait to do this next year.’”

Pierce said that Riverstone Bank hopes to expand the program to other schools starting next year.