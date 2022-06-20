Batter up! Campers learn skills, self-advocacy, at practice with the Pioneers

Campers with disabilities swung for the fences with the Western Nebraska Pioneers Monday as part of a summer camp hosted by the Educational Service Unit 13 Transition Department.

“We’re going to learn about entrepreneurship, self-advocacy. We’ve got 14 campers signed up. They’re from the Panhandle, all areas,” ESU 13 Transition consultant Diane Reinhardt said.

Campers came from as far away as Kimball or Chadron. Though the camp was targeted at older students close to graduating high school, attendees could be between 14 and 21.

The organization received funding from Nebraska VR, an employment program for people with disabilities, to host the summer camp. During the three-day experience, from June 20-22, they learned workplace readiness skills by coordinating their own popcorn marketing business.

The students were originally going to sell their popcorn during a Pioneers game against the Boulder Collegians, but the visiting team canceled. Reinhardt said she was looking into alternate arrangements for a place to sell their popcorn.

The campers or ESU 13 won’t keep the money raised. Instead, it will go to one of five charities helping disabled individuals throughout the Panhandle. The campers listened to pitch presentations Monday, planned to make a decision on Tuesday and present a check to their chosen nonprofit on Wednesday.

The five groups considered for the proceeds are the Golden Halo Foundation, the Special Olympics, Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, Northfield Haven and Camp Scott.

“Each charity is going to give their pitch to the students and the students are going to decide where the proceeds of their popcorn sales will go,” Reinhardt said.

Last year, campers could join a college readiness course organized by ESU 13. This taught them about financial aid, registration and different organizations they could join. It also involved a trip to a Pioneers baseball game.

“That part was amazing,” Riley Liakos, one of two campers who attended last year’s summer camp, said. “This year’s been very nice because the weather has been working with us.”

Liakos said he joined the camp due to his interest in social media marketing.

“I really like baseball and I wanted to learn more about the Pioneer team,” camper Kylee Sesock said. “It’s been a really educational experience for me ... I’ve got to meet a lot of great people and I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”

Sesock and Liakos were among those who had enjoyed taking another specialized marketing class last year. They both said they particularly enjoyed meeting the Pioneers.

Led by assistant coach Michael Callia, the Pioneers first pitched wiffle balls to the campers and then joined in a short game of baseball with them. They provided a few strategies for pitching and hitting and described what life as a baseball player is like.

“It’s really cool to give back,” Pioneers outfielder Jason Luke said. “We’ve been given a lot to be here and it just feels good to give back and do something good for the community.”

Luke said this was his first time participating in a community camp as a Pioneer, though he has previous experience working with youth camps.

Off the baseball diamond, the campers learned more about marketing skills at the John N. Harms Center at WNCC. The Celebrate EDU organization helped put together these classes.

“We’re really excited to have this program,” Reinhardt said. ”It’s a neat opportunity and it’s one way they can continue to learn during the summer.”

