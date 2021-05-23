Bayard FFA paves the way to the future

Bayard High School’s vocational ag instructor Justin Rafferty is finishing up the school year working with his FFA Chapter members. The year has been different by successful for the chapter.
The FFA Chapter at Bayard began in 1950. Originally known as the Chimney Rock FFA Chapter, it was later changed to the Bayard FFA Chapter. The chapter at Bayard has grown over years, beginning with only 24 members, it now boasts 62. FFA stands for Future Farmers of America which was evident in 1950 but has transformed into much more over the years. On average, in Nebraska, 1 of 4 jobs are related to agriculture. This program leads them into the agricultural field and shows what all can be found within that field.
“I grew up with agriculture and it was something that I really enjoyed in high school. I like to work with young students and teach them about the world of agriculture,” Rafferty said.
He has been an ag teacher for 23 years; four years being at McCook and 19 at Bayard.
In this class, students learn in the classroom and in the shop. With a variety of subjects, students are able to learn the basics of agriculture, animal sciences, parliamentary procedure, aquaponics, floriculture, construction, welding and automotive. They not only learn, but have the chance to compete at several contests throughout the year. If they place high at the contest, they get the opportunity to go to state.
State FFA was held differently this year, occurring virtually instead of in-person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this challenge, Bayard still had a successful year and even had one student place at state. Laura Albro, junior, placed second in Natural Resource Speaking. She had written and delivered a speech about the benefits of good grazing practices and what that can do for the environment. Along with Albro’s second place, she got a blue in Meats Judging, Cambree Schmaltz got a silver on her speech over cattle implants, Hunter Geisler got a blue in Ag Mechanics, and Kierra Miller and Scarlett Norman got reds in Nursery Landscape. Whether the student lives in town or on a farm/ranch, there is something for everyone. The reason for being an FFA member is different for everyone.
“I’m in FFA because for me it’s a way to relate my lifestyle into the classroom,” Schmaltz said.
Participation is one of the most important factors in the success of Bayard’s FFA Chapter, Rafferty said. He wants his students to be involved and to participate at a high level.
Bayard students love to participate in the FFA activities as well as even aiming to get an officer position, he said.
Every year Rafferty holds an election process where he has each interested student go through an interview. The interview isn’t with the teacher and instead is conducted with people who the student wouldn’t know. Getting elected to a position is an honor to any student. The honor of being elected president was Albro’s last year. Albro originally joined Rafferty’s ag class because she knew how many students at Bayard participated in it and having been in his class in eighth grade, she knew that it would be fun. When asked about being president, Albro mentioned how it is rare for the top position to go to a junior and how extremely cool it was to achieve that.
“I enjoy the leadership position,” she said. “I like being able to make decisions for the chapter. I tried for president because I’m extremely involved and believed that I would have a good chance for it.”
Another goal of Rafferty’s is to try and find alternative ways to be more modernized in agriculture.
Starting last year, Bayard’s FFA expanded into new opportunities for the community. It all started when there was a donation to the chapter with only one year to use it. Thinking of projects they could start to better the program, the school investigated what the cost of building a greenhouse would be.
The students then reached out to other donors and applied for several grants, hoping that they could reach the percentage they would need, Rafferty said. What the school found was overwhelming support, which allowed them to build a greenhouse.
After getting it built, the students bought plants and were getting ready for opening it up to the community for sales when the pandemic hit. With the pandemic they weren’t able to have their grand opening as originally planned out and had to have their sales with restrictions.
Even with these obstacles, when they opened their doors for sales, they were sold out in a matter of nine hours, Rafferty said.
The students held their grand opening on May 7.