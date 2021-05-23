Bayard FFA paves the way to the future

State FFA was held differently this year, occurring virtually instead of in-person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this challenge, Bayard still had a successful year and even had one student place at state. Laura Albro, junior, placed second in Natural Resource Speaking. She had written and delivered a speech about the benefits of good grazing practices and what that can do for the environment. Along with Albro’s second place, she got a blue in Meats Judging, Cambree Schmaltz got a silver on her speech over cattle implants, Hunter Geisler got a blue in Ag Mechanics, and Kierra Miller and Scarlett Norman got reds in Nursery Landscape. Whether the student lives in town or on a farm/ranch, there is something for everyone. The reason for being an FFA member is different for everyone.

“I’m in FFA because for me it’s a way to relate my lifestyle into the classroom,” Schmaltz said.

Participation is one of the most important factors in the success of Bayard’s FFA Chapter, Rafferty said. He wants his students to be involved and to participate at a high level.

Bayard students love to participate in the FFA activities as well as even aiming to get an officer position, he said.