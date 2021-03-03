Bayard High School joins growing list of schools with esports teams

“They are probably two of our best players,” Posey said. “They are teaching me more about the game than I’m teaching them right now.”

After the loss to Amherst, Miller and Garza also faced off against some of their teammates. Garret Hopkins and Caleb Wilkins challenged Miller and Garza for positions on the first team but were unsuccessful.

Posey said this one place he has concerned as a newcomer to the sport. During the match on Monday, he said there is no way to know if the team on the other side of the screen is playing their best player in the number one slot.

Otherwise, coaching esports is like coaching any other sport, Posey said.

“We always like to make sure that we are really trying to figure out the best combination of moves for each character,” he said, adding that he coaches his players to focus on combinations of moves and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate characters.

While everyone competes for distinct reasons, freshman player Zachary Araujo sees the opportunity esports presents.

“There’s actual competition that can help pay for things down the line,” Araujo said.