Bayard High School joins growing list of schools with esports teams

When they aren’t playing basketball or wrestling or doing other after-school activities, a half dozen Bayard High School students turn Steven Posey’s classroom into a virtual arena. Shouts of support — and, sometimes, jabs — ricochet around Posey’s room, reserved during the daytime for quiet contemplation over math problems.
On Monday night, the team slipped up. They dropped a match against Amherst despite starting strong with two wins. It was an unfortunate fall for the burgeoning team. Despite Monday’s results, the Bayard team spent the last few months advancing out of the tutorial levels and into the main game.
They are joining a flourishing community of school districts and colleges embracing esports as a mainstay in their extracurricular programming.
“It is more than just playing video games,” Matt Hinkel, a board member of the Nebraska Schools eSports Association, said.
NSEASA is the governing and coordinating body of Nebraska esports. It was founded two years ago after a group of schools had played informally for several years before that. Hinkel, who’s also a digital media teacher at Grand Island Northwest High School, was one of NSEASA’s founding members.
While Hinkel said there are still some who look down on esports, the growing sport offers players more opportunities than is immediately clear.
“It is a chance for the kids to coordinate and for kids to teamwork,” he said.
Additionally, Hinkel said that players learn how to stream video online and create graphics and videos to bolster their team’s image.
“There are other opportunities for those kids to be creative in their ways,” he said.
Back in Bayard, esports coach and math teacher Posey said that Bayard’s esports team was a student-led endeavor. Getting the administration to buy into the program was an easy sell, Posey said, and things were rolling by Christmas.
“Over Christmas (break), we got everything set up as far as what we need as far as games and what we need to make sure we had a team to be able to get online,” Posey said.
Throughout the year, teams compete in different games. Right now, Posey and his squad are playing Super Smash Brother’s Ultimate, the latest installment in a long-running series. A typical match is played between four players either on teams of two or against everyone. Players select famous Nintendo characters like Mario or Pikachu and battle with a variety of melee and ranged moves in real-time.
Since its release, Smash Ultimate, as it’s commonly known, has become a favorite game for esports players including Posey’s crew. His team picked up a win against Kearney Catholic two weeks ago. Two of his top-ranked students, Theron Miller and Thomas Garza, were key to that success, he said.
“They are probably two of our best players,” Posey said. “They are teaching me more about the game than I’m teaching them right now.”
After the loss to Amherst, Miller and Garza also faced off against some of their teammates. Garret Hopkins and Caleb Wilkins challenged Miller and Garza for positions on the first team but were unsuccessful.
Posey said this one place he has concerned as a newcomer to the sport. During the match on Monday, he said there is no way to know if the team on the other side of the screen is playing their best player in the number one slot.
Otherwise, coaching esports is like coaching any other sport, Posey said.
“We always like to make sure that we are really trying to figure out the best combination of moves for each character,” he said, adding that he coaches his players to focus on combinations of moves and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate characters.
While everyone competes for distinct reasons, freshman player Zachary Araujo sees the opportunity esports presents.
“There’s actual competition that can help pay for things down the line,” Araujo said.
In fact, over the last decade, colleges have begun offering scholarships for players. Midland University did this in 2016, becoming the first university in Nebraska to do so.