It’s not easy being green, but Bayard Public Schools did it anyway.

Bayard Public Schools was awarded a Green Ribbon Award this year by the federal government for its efforts to reduce waste and teach sustainability.

Bayard was one of three Nebraska schools to receive the award. It was the only district outside of Omaha and Lincoln.

“We never set out to try and earn an award,” Bayard Superintendent Travis Miller said. “We just tried to make good decisions.”

The award was the culmination of a decade-long effort at the district to make Bayard Public Schools more sustainable, Miller said.

The annual award criteria had three components. First, a district must show it’s reduced waste; second, improve the health and wellness of students and staff; and third, a district has to provide environmental and sustainability education, in both civic courses and STEM courses.

The U.S. Department of Education highlighted the district’s sensor-based water faucets, water bottle filling stations and drought-resistant landscaping. Miller added that the district has made it a point to replace old light fixtures with modern and more efficient versions.

“We feel an obligation to take good care of the building that our community has provided us with. And a big part of our obligations is providing a quality learning environment for our students,” Miller said.

The gradual move toward a more sustainable campus began in 2011 and 2012 during an audit of the district energy use. Miller said the audit highlighted the use of lighting and electricity more than anything else.

Still, swapping light fixtures and HVAC systems can be an expensive endeavor. Bayard managed to pull it off in chunks.

“We’ve done small projects when we can,” Miller said,

He added that projects like remodeling the 50-year-old elementary school provided an opportunity to make the school more sustainable and efficient. Since the school was due for remodel anyway, replacing components with more efficient lighting fixtures was a practical call

“It made sense that we would take advantage of that opportunity and not just replace it with more fluorescent lights,” Miller said.

Another major criteria for the Green Ribbon Award is sustainability and environmental education.

“Mr. Justin Rafferty has done an excellent job of working to make sure our students are on the forefront of agriculture technology,” Miller said.

Miller pointed out the aquaponics lab. He said the aquaculture lab houses fish whose excrement fertilizes a hydroponic vegetable garden, the yield of which is used in school lunches.

Miller also pointed out a greenhouse where students grow flowers, some of which were sold on Mother’s Day and a school garden at the elementary school.

“It’s looking really good,” Miller said. “I hope the weather allows us to get our crops to harvest.”

He said that the program is run by the elementary school’s after school program.