Bayard sophomore wins Sen. Sasse photo contest

Representing Bayard in the state-wide photo contest is something many students have done before, but Araujo was excited to be the first Tiger named a winner.

“We’ve had students come really close to winning, but no one has won it yet,” Araujo said. “That made me super excited because no one had done that from our school before.”

As Araujo continues to dabble in photography, Scott is hopeful Araujo’s success will inspire him to keep taking photos.

“I know art is not his main focus, but I hope this success encourages him to continue building his photography skills as a hobby,” she said.

Araujo started taking photos from a young age and gravitated toward landscape photography because “you can get more of a take of the area because you don’t focus on a single thing. You see everything,” he said.

While he would like to be involved in yearbook and newspaper at school, Araujo said capturing memories inspires him to continue with photography.

“When you go to all of these places, you always want to take a little bit with you. Wherever you go, you can just take a photo and keep it with you.”