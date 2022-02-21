Bayard sophomore wins Sen. Sasse photo contest

Composition, lighting, subject and angle are all vital choices a photographer must make when taking a photo. While challenging, photography also offers a person an opportunity to share what they see with others. For some students, that scene will be framed in Sen. Ben Sasse’s office.
Students across the state grabbed their cameras to capture the beauties of Nebraska for a statewide photography contest sponsored by Sasse’s office. One of the winners is a sophomore from Bayard High School.
Zach Araujo was named a winner of the statewide contest after his art teacher told him about the opportunity and he had time to participate.
“I was going to do it last year, but I didn’t,” Araujo said. “I’ve always wanted to do it, but this year I actually got the opportunity because I wasn’t as busy as last year.”
The photography contest challenged Nebraska students to capture the scenery of what it means to live in the home of “The Good Life” with the winning photographs put on display in one of Sasse’s Nebraska offices. Entries were submitted into the following categories: agriculture showcase, Nebraska landscape, celebrating work and vibrant Nebraska communities.
In the release, Sasse offered a congratulations and call to action.
“Nebraska is home to ‘The Good Life’ – and we ought to celebrate it,” he said. “A whole bunch of talented young Nebraskans, like Zachary, worked hard to capture the beauty of our state. It’s an honor to recognize their good work and show it far and wide.”
Jessica Scott teaches art for kindergarten through 12th grades at Bayard Public Schools. She helped Araujo with his photo selection, knowing his skillset as an artist.
“Zach displays strong artistic skills in all styles and methods I have seen him work with,” Scott said. “He has strong attention to detail and always pushes himself to achieve success.”
They started with 10 photos before narrowing it down to three for the Nebraska landscape category.
“We discussed what builds a successful composition,” Scott said. “We evaluated color, visual balance, which photo fit the category of choice best and why.”
With those concepts in his mind, Araujo scrutinized each photo to choose the best one.
“Yeah, it’s really hard narrowing down,” he said. “(The photo) brought more attention to the eye than the other ones. It honestly was the best one with the landscapes.”
His selection was a photo he captured with his iPhone in Kearney during the state cross country meet.
“We went to this park to warm-up and do a jog,” he said. “Then we went to the top of the watch tower in the park.”
After submitting his photo, Araujo heard from Sasse’s office a month later that his photo was selected as a winner.
“It was a last-minute thing that I decided to join, and I wasn’t expecting to win,” Araujo said. “So, when I did win, I was very excited.”
He also received a letter from the U.S. Senate congratulating him on his selection. Araujo told his family, who did not have prior knowledge of the competition, but were elated for his success.
He appreciates the support from his art teacher, who not only told him about the contest, but also helped him choose a winning photo.
“Ms. Scott helped a lot. I’m not really the best at decision-making, so my art teacher really helped me with everything throughout the process,” he said. “I would never even do this if it wasn’t for her.”
Araujo also shared the news with Scott.
“Zach shared his letter he received in the mail with me at the beginning of class one day,” Scott said. “I was over the moon with excitement. I shared his success with the class first, then shared the information with staff to congratulate him.”
Representing Bayard in the state-wide photo contest is something many students have done before, but Araujo was excited to be the first Tiger named a winner.
“We’ve had students come really close to winning, but no one has won it yet,” Araujo said. “That made me super excited because no one had done that from our school before.”
As Araujo continues to dabble in photography, Scott is hopeful Araujo’s success will inspire him to keep taking photos.
“I know art is not his main focus, but I hope this success encourages him to continue building his photography skills as a hobby,” she said.
Araujo started taking photos from a young age and gravitated toward landscape photography because “you can get more of a take of the area because you don’t focus on a single thing. You see everything,” he said.
While he would like to be involved in yearbook and newspaper at school, Araujo said capturing memories inspires him to continue with photography.
“When you go to all of these places, you always want to take a little bit with you. Wherever you go, you can just take a photo and keep it with you.”
He intends to participate in the photo contest again, but this time submitting photos around Bayard showcasing Chimney Rock and the agriculture, rather than a photo from the city.
Sasse is once again offering the photo contest with the photo submission deadline of Saturday, April 30 at 11:50 p.m. CT. Entries must be accompanied by the photo release form allowing the loan of the photo and its printing by Sasse’s office. For more information visit tinyurl.com/Sassephotocontest.