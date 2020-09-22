Bayard youth act as a voice for fellow students before school board

The last place most students — as well as some adults — want to be on a Monday evening is a board room going over budgets, discussing contracts and arguing about the finer minutiae of education policy. But that’s exactly where high school Freshman Nathaniel Barker and Junior Madison Oliverius plan to be.
The two high school students were appointed to Bayard Public Schools’ Board of Education this month, with Barker serving for the remainder of the fall semester and Oliverius taking over in the spring.
“(Our role is) to give perspective from the student side because the adults don’t always know what’s going on here,” Oliverius said.
Barker and Oliverius said they wanted to join the board because they had a curiosity about school administration. They also expressed a sense of civic duty for their school and their fellow students.
“I like to know what’s going on and like to help make this world a better place,” Barker said.
Both students told the Star-Herald they heard about the position opening up over morning announcements. Oliverius said she spoke with the district superintendent, Travis Miller, before applying for the position.
“(The Board of Education) is focused on creating as many positive opportunities as possible for our students, and this is one example of their continuous efforts to do that,” Miller told the Star-Herald in August.
In their roles as student representatives, Barker and Oliverius create monthly reports about student activities and have a voice in discussion matters. However, the students are prohibited from voting or making motions when the board takes action. The student representatives are also barred from closed or executive sessions.
The school board can remove the student representative for poor academic performance, or “behaviors the Board determines unacceptable,” according to the policy.
Despite the lack of voting power, Barker and Oliverius said they’re excited to be the students’ voice going forward. Barker said he plans to highlight the day-to-day of student life and telling administrators about the concerns students have that they otherwise wouldn’t tell adults.
Both students also have initiatives they’re hoping to prioritize.
Barker is looking to create an Instagram page that’s “for the students, by the students,” as he put it.
“The Facebook (page) and the newsletter are directed toward the parents, not really toward the students,” Barker said.
Oliverius was looking to spice up the decor.
“You can’t really tell what school you’re at sometimes,” Oliverius said.
That and she wants to get the elementary school more involved in high school activities.
Barker gave his first report during the September meeting. Oliverius begins her term next semester.
