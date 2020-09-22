Bayard youth act as a voice for fellow students before school board

The last place most students — as well as some adults — want to be on a Monday evening is a board room going over budgets, discussing contracts and arguing about the finer minutiae of education policy. But that’s exactly where high school Freshman Nathaniel Barker and Junior Madison Oliverius plan to be.

The two high school students were appointed to Bayard Public Schools’ Board of Education this month, with Barker serving for the remainder of the fall semester and Oliverius taking over in the spring.

“(Our role is) to give perspective from the student side because the adults don’t always know what’s going on here,” Oliverius said.

Barker and Oliverius said they wanted to join the board because they had a curiosity about school administration. They also expressed a sense of civic duty for their school and their fellow students.

“I like to know what’s going on and like to help make this world a better place,” Barker said.

Both students told the Star-Herald they heard about the position opening up over morning announcements. Oliverius said she spoke with the district superintendent, Travis Miller, before applying for the position.