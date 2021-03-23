Be the nice kid: Lake Minatare Elementary students recognized for doing the right thing

When fourth grader Cali Treffer helped one of her classmates with some math homework at Lake Minatare Elementary, she didn’t think anything of it. She just wanted to help. However, her teacher didn’t let it go unnoticed.
Treffer’s teacher nominated her for the “Nice Kid Wall,” a program at Lake Minatare that recognizes students who are doing good things in the classroom every month.
“What I ask teachers to do is send me a little bio of who they’re nominating from their classroom,” Principal Jeremy Behnke said.
From there, he chooses one student from each grade level and has their picture posted on the wall.
It’s not just any wall. Written in a calligraphic style, it reads: “Some kids are smarter than you, some kids have cooler clothes than you, some kids are better at sports than you, it doesn’t matter. You have your thing too. Be the kid who can get along. Be the kid who is generous. Be the kid who is happy for others. Be the kid who does the right thing. Be the nice kid.”
“When I first came to Lake Minatare, this wall was just bare. And so I’ve seen (the saying) all over the place, so we put it on the wall,” Behnke said. “Then they became more than just words on the wall when we started recognizing kids who are displaying this in their classrooms once a month.”
Fourth grader Brayden Luikens said while he was pleased that he got on the wall, he didn’t really feel like it was too big of a deal.
“I always follow procedure and don’t struggle to stay in my desk and read,” he said. “I don’t know how I felt.”
“(I) don’t really care if I’m there or not,” Treffer said. “It’s something that you just like doing the right thing to do the right thing.”
It’s this attitude that makes the wall that much sweeter, Behnke said.
“I think this epitomizes why these two are such great people for it, because they don’t do it to get recognized. They do it because that’s just what they do every day,” he said. “They’re kind. They’re respectful. They do what they’re supposed to in class. And because they do what they’re supposed to in class, they were recognized for that. And that’s the cool part.”