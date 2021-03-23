Be the nice kid: Lake Minatare Elementary students recognized for doing the right thing

When fourth grader Cali Treffer helped one of her classmates with some math homework at Lake Minatare Elementary, she didn’t think anything of it. She just wanted to help. However, her teacher didn’t let it go unnoticed.

Treffer’s teacher nominated her for the “Nice Kid Wall,” a program at Lake Minatare that recognizes students who are doing good things in the classroom every month.

“What I ask teachers to do is send me a little bio of who they’re nominating from their classroom,” Principal Jeremy Behnke said.

From there, he chooses one student from each grade level and has their picture posted on the wall.

It’s not just any wall. Written in a calligraphic style, it reads: “Some kids are smarter than you, some kids have cooler clothes than you, some kids are better at sports than you, it doesn’t matter. You have your thing too. Be the kid who can get along. Be the kid who is generous. Be the kid who is happy for others. Be the kid who does the right thing. Be the nice kid.”

