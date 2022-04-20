Bear Cub Preschool receives grant for expansion, two additional classrooms to be added

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Bear Cub Preschool has received a $155,000 Early Childhood Expansion Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education for the 2022-2023 school year. Funding from this grant will be used to add an additional full day preschool classroom.

Scottsbluff is one of nine school districts across the state that will have improved access through this Early Childhood Education Program Grant, which disbursed a total of $1,090,000. The purpose of the program is to improve equity of access to quality early childhood programming in inclusive environments in preparation for school entrance.

Grant funds consist of $25,000 to fund startup costs as well as $130,000 for operational expenses such as teachers and paraprofessionals, furniture, classroom upgrades and supplies and playground equipment. The addition of a second full-day classroom will be funded by the school district through the use of ESSER funds.

With the addition of these classrooms, Bear Cub Preschool will be able to serve up to 180 students in seven full-day classrooms and two half-day classrooms in two convenient locations in Scottsbluff. Additionally, the grant’s approval will bring expanded early childhood opportunities to our community.

Bear Cub Preschool curriculum aligns with the Nebraska Early Learning Standards and Teaching Strategies GOLD, but is delivered through planned guided play and intentional small group instruction. The Bear Cub Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the preschool at 2512 Second Ave. or online at www.sbps.net/preschool.

For more information contact Jodi Benson, Principal, Bear Cub Preschool jbenson@sbps.net

