Bearcats across the district ring in the new school year with first-ever Bearcat Bash

“Attendance is a very big priority for Scottsbluff, and it always has been,” she said. “It isn’t just because of COVID, because obviously COVID affected attendance, but right now, we really have the opportunity to really strengthen our attendance initiatives positively, and find the other barriers that might be prohibitive to students coming to school and work through those with students and families so that we can get our kids here every day.”

Batterman said besides highlighting the Everyday Matters campaign, the event served as a way to address a common theme she heard from families, students and teachers last spring, which was a want for a strong return to school in the fall.

“We wanted to provide something that really gave our families a sense of ‘we want you back at Scottsbluff Public Schools,’ and beginning of the year was the perfect time to do that,” she said.

Dick said he hopes to see this event continue to blossom in years to come, providing Scottsbluff Public Schools stakeholders a fun way to kick off the school year.