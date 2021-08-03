Bearcats across the district ring in the new school year with first-ever Bearcat Bash

Seven-year-old Savannah DeHart hurried up to the drill team booth to get her face painted and talk to the high school girls about dance on Monday night. DeHart, along with her parents, brother and many other Scottsbluff Public School families, came out to Frank Park Monday for the first-ever Bearcat Back to School Bash.
“I think it’s awesome. The kids get to come in and enjoy activities with other kids,” Savannah’s mom Amanda said. “We see that they have the drill team (camp) sign up and she’s (Savannah) done it before at the high school a few years ago. She’ll be excited to do that. She loves to dance and cheer. This is her favorite part right here.”
With various activities sponsored by district-related clubs and organizations, children got their faces painted, played games, learned how to cheer and won prizes throughout the evening. It gave parents the chance to prepare for the upcoming school year while allowing student organizations to promote upcoming events.
The Bearcat Bash coordinated with the Booster Club’s usual Fall Sports Kickoff to make the event bigger than ever before. Families could enjoy a free sandwich, chip and drink meal sponsored by 3E, SBPS Foundation, Scottsbluff Booster Club, SBPS Athletic Department, Taher and Pepsi, and sweet treats from vendors like Lemon Love, Snowy Bus, Mountain Man Candy and Sugar Babe Treats. After the food and fun, high schoolers interested in fall sports reported to the gym for their first meetings of the school year.
Superintendent Andrew Dick said it was a great way to launch the new school year.
“For many years, the district’s had the fall Booster Club back to sports — back to school — event for high school level, and we decided to combine those two (fall sports and back to school) opportunities,” he said. “It’s been a very, very challenging 18 months for everybody in education — students, teachers — and so (it’s a) great opportunity for us to experience some of those pre-COVID normal practices.”
The evening event also provided the launch point for the district’s Everyday Matters campaign, which promotes student attendance, especially after experiencing the critical role it plays in student learning through the pandemic.
“We really want to keep our kids in school every day at Scottsbluff Public Schools this year, and we’re relying on our school, our families, our students and our entire community to do that,” Jamie Batterman, school climate coordinator and 3E community partnership liaison, said, speaking to the crowd of families at Frank Park. “So over the next year, we will be partnering with you, collaborating with you, to identify those things that we can do to keep our kids in school every day.”
Batterman said while attendance has always been an important initiative for Scottsbluff Public Schools, they really wanted to highlight it this year.
“Attendance is a very big priority for Scottsbluff, and it always has been,” she said. “It isn’t just because of COVID, because obviously COVID affected attendance, but right now, we really have the opportunity to really strengthen our attendance initiatives positively, and find the other barriers that might be prohibitive to students coming to school and work through those with students and families so that we can get our kids here every day.”
Batterman said besides highlighting the Everyday Matters campaign, the event served as a way to address a common theme she heard from families, students and teachers last spring, which was a want for a strong return to school in the fall.
“We wanted to provide something that really gave our families a sense of ‘we want you back at Scottsbluff Public Schools,’ and beginning of the year was the perfect time to do that,” she said.
Dick said he hopes to see this event continue to blossom in years to come, providing Scottsbluff Public Schools stakeholders a fun way to kick off the school year.
“I think that we hope to build on the success of tonight,” he said at the event. “The start of school year’s always one of my favorite times of the year. … This is just (a) first good indication that the start of school is right around (the corner), just seeing kids’ excitement to get back and see their teachers and just kind of that energy that comes with it.”